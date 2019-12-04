Highlights From The House Judiciary Committee's Trump Impeachment Hearing
The House Judiciary Committee held a public impeachment hearing on Wednesday with three lawyers calling Donald Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine some of the "worst examples of misconduct in presidential history."

Watch the ongoing hearing here:


Here are some of the key moments from Wednesday's hearing.


Rep. Jerry Nadler: 'We Can't Wait Until The Next Election To Hold Trump Accountable…'


Rep. Doug Collins: It Started With 'Tears in Brooklyn…'


Democrats Call On Legal Historians To Testify Against Trump

The Democrats called on several legal historians including Harvard Law School's Noah Feldman, Stanford Law School's Pamela Karlan and UNC School of Law's Michael Gerhardt to make the case against Trump.

More to come…

