Highlights From The House Judiciary Committee's Trump Impeachment Hearing

THAT'S RIGHT: MORE HEARINGS

The House Judiciary Committee held a public impeachment hearing on Wednesday with three lawyers calling Donald Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine some of the "worst examples of misconduct in presidential history."

Watch the ongoing hearing here:



Here are some of the key moments from Wednesday's hearing.



Rep. Jerry Nadler: 'We Can't Wait Until The Next Election To Hold Trump Accountable…'

Jerry Nadler: We can't wait until the next election to hold President Trump accountable for his actions https://t.co/fOJjhEDfHc pic.twitter.com/gUXi2UNRWu — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 4, 2019



Rep. Doug Collins: It Started With 'Tears in Brooklyn…'

Rep. Doug Collins: "It didn't start with Mueller. It didn't start with a phone call. It started with tears in Brooklyn in November 2016." pic.twitter.com/WUkGjlFobC — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2019



Democrats Call On Legal Historians To Testify Against Trump

The Democrats called on several legal historians including Harvard Law School's Noah Feldman, Stanford Law School's Pamela Karlan and UNC School of Law's Michael Gerhardt to make the case against Trump.

"President Trump has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency."



Watch the full opening statement from Harvard Law School's Noah Feldman: https://t.co/bQwiCuMXjw pic.twitter.com/s4O2W28UM6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2019

Stanford Law School's Pamela Karlan: "When Pres. Trump invited—indeed, demanded—foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this a 'republic.'"



"That demand…constituted an abuse of power." https://t.co/T7ONhXv599 #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/AJT1ewdCTM — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2019

UNC School of Law's Michael Gerhardt: "The record compiled thus far shows the president has committed several impeachable offenses." https://t.co/T7ONhXv599 #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/LRsgiqIfLf — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2019

More to come…