NOT SEEING SPOTS

Digg · Updated:

Every once in a while, a photo pops up online that both showcases an animal’s natural camouflage and tests our “Where’s Waldo?” skills from childhood. Take this snake, or this leopard:

Yes, there’s a full leopard in there. No, it’s not just peeking its head over the ridge. Go ahead, zoom in full-size. Do you see the leopard? If you say you do immediately, you’re either a liar or have super-vision. If you don’t, and don’t have time to spend an hour trying to find it (like we did), here’s the answer.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT WAS A HOUSE OF CARDS'

npr.org
In August 2015, the NSA and US Cyber Command, the military's main cyber arm, were at a crossroads about how to respond to a new terrorist group that had burst on the scene with unrivaled ferocity and violence. The one thing on which everyone seemed to agree is that ISIS had found a way to do something other terrorist organizations had not: It had turned the Web into a weapon.
WRITE IT OFF

1 digg pudding.cool
We’ve seen countless stories about what millennials have killed. From napkins to marriage to Applebees, just looking at headlines you’d guess that for the past decade the millennial generation's been on a rampage. But we wanted to dig deeper: how does popular media report on millennials more broadly?