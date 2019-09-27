Every once in a while, a photo pops up online that both showcases an animal’s natural camouflage and tests our “Where’s Waldo?” skills from childhood. Take this snake, or this leopard:

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke… until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

Yes, there’s a full leopard in there. No, it’s not just peeking its head over the ridge. Go ahead, zoom in full-size. Do you see the leopard? If you say you do immediately, you’re either a liar or have super-vision. If you don’t, and don’t have time to spend an hour trying to find it (like we did), here’s the answer.

