Happy Monday To Carly Rae Jepsen Giving The Best Tiny Desk Concert Performance In History And Carly Rae Jepsen Only
Long live the first princess of pop.
[Via NPR]
On Rev.com, violent police recordings, descriptions of child abuse and graphic medical videos appear without warning, say the freelancers who transcribe the recordings.
Tesla's Cybertruck ignores everything the automotive industry has learned about marketing trucks.
We hope nobody was seriously injured by this series of accidents.
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Here are 33 ways to understand what we watched, heard, read, liked and shared.
Everything this driver does in the clip — do not do.
Dare you not to start those feet a-tappin'.
These $100 calculators have been required in classrooms for more than twenty years, as students and teachers still struggle to afford them
And how scientists tried to free this formic Donner Party.
Is "Ford v Ferrari" an elite Dad Movie, and what other movies deserve such a hallowed distinction?
Where does the real-life chase end and the dream begin?
Syed claimed his lawyer blew the case.
Some days, you just keep losing.
A new study shows that the happiness of rich people may stem less from what they buy and more from how they spend their time.
It's been five years since a massive cyberattack crippled Sony, embarrassed executives and dramatically reshaped Hollywood. For many that lived it, the official explanation is filled with too many plot holes.
The British actress and the "Black Panther" star discuss the unique terms they use from their hometowns.
Of all the old ideas threatening to become new again, public housing would seem to be among the least likely.
German police say it's the largest art heist in postwar history.
Action so hot it'll melt your heart.
A design journalist attending a sustainability-minded architecture fair reflects on her experience traveling from London to Oslo by train instead of a plane.
He was off to a shaky start, but through a miraculous combination of luck and skill, he was able to regain his bearings.
Escalators have made our lives easier for decades, but most people probably don't know the engineering that goes into making them function. Here's what's behind those rising steps.
Let's get into the specifics.
Taylor Swift, whose battle with her former record label made headlines before the show, became the most-awarded artist in the 47-year history of the AMAs.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
Nathan's Famous Hotdogs, out in Coney Island, has a legion of fans. It all started when they decided to host a hotdog eating contest, right outside the store.
Finding a sinking ship is a gargantuan task. When they send out an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), thats when the process of recovery begins.
Lead paint, cigarettes, cocaine in Coca Cola — could we really not have known about the perils of the past, and what don't we know that might kill us in the future?
Researchers have found that videos captured by smartphones can be extraordinarily useful for determining the location of a shooter.
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
Municipalities and developers nationwide have come up with unique ways to give dying shopping centers new life.
Bei Bei, a four-year-old panda who was born at Washington's National Zoo, has been sent to China to help diversify the panda gene pool.
I thought I had nothing to learn from people who obsessed over expensive children's toys. I couldn't have been more wrong.
They're basically the tornadoes of fire, and they can turn an already bad situation into a far worse one — as in the case of the California Carr fire.
This writer's hot girl cup runneth over with an abundance of music that shows off Black female rappers' prowess and power.
London's transit authority says it is not renewing Uber's license to operate in the British capital over passenger safety concerns.
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
With Comcast being sued for racial discrimination at the Supreme Court, Diddy says the company cannot use his TV network as an example of positive work with black creators.
A day with the schlep-bot Gita gave me insight into what daily life shared with robots will look like.
What happens when the Arctic's permafrost — the layer of earth that should stay frozen year-round — begins to thaw?
"Frozen 2" reviews are in. There are a few catchy tunes, but nothing resembling the cultural touchstone that was, and still is, "Let It Go."
Five months into her first pregnancy, one writer pursues a research project about the history of home economics as she struggles with her own concerns about motherhood.
The founders behind So Good Pupusas, Mac Mart and Foxy Falafel explain the challenges and rewards of operating a food business from inside a truck.
From Raf Simons to Engineered Garments, designers are doing their best work in coats.