According to reports, the suspect, allegedly wanted for assault, led the police through a wild car chase through the LA deserts this Wednesday.

It was a chase that was punctuated with incidents, including him carjacking a pickup truck, crashing the truck, ditching his girlfriend after the crash, and then commandeering a police car only to crash it later too.

Here’s a video of the most intense parts of the car chase:

And if you’re interested in seeing the whole chase unfold, here’s a video from SKY2 that contains news commentary and follows the pursuit for 30 minutes after the suspect has carjacked the truck. Here are timestamps you can skip to the video if you want to zero in on the incidents: The truck crash happens on 7:46, the stealing of the California Highway Patrol car — which prompts a lot of shocked responses from news anchors — on 9:44 and the crashing of the cop car on 28:12.

