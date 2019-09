Mike Plas’ dog Jack went missing 4 years ago in Ontario — and just turned up in Winnipeg. The moment that Jack and Plas reunited was captured on video:

Posted by Mike Plas on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Plas shared more details about the story on Facebook:

So I got the greatest phone call iv ever gotten yesterday at work around 2 40pm…. an animal shelter from winnipeg… Posted by Mike Plas on Saturday, September 21, 2019

[Via Reddit]