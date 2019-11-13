Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's Glickenhaus Boot is an off-roader specifically built to run riot through the desert — it's set to take part in the fabled Baja 1000 later this month. Apart from the power packed under the hood, the Boot has a spectacular suspension system — just look at these clips:

Stock Glickenhaus Boot testing, and preparing for the Baja 1000. We look forward to racing @Ford with their new Bronco next week at @SCOREintl Baja 1000. #offroad #madeinamerica With #ArmadaEngineering pic.twitter.com/YMUTsAjCBQ — Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (@Glickenhaus) November 13, 2019

An onboard camera gives a visceral sense of how smooth a ride it gives:

This is what 50-70 mph off-road feels like in our Glickenhaus Boot. The chase truck is on a parallel road. #MadeInUSA #offroad #SUV pic.twitter.com/UEiolvHfqb — Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (@Glickenhaus) November 4, 2019

While this close-up of the suspension in action at 100 mph shows just how much movement it allows: