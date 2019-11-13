TAKING IT ALL IN STRIDE

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's Glickenhaus Boot is an off-roader specifically built to run riot through the desert — it's set to take part in the fabled Baja 1000 later this month. Apart from the power packed under the hood, the Boot has a spectacular suspension system — just look at these clips:

An onboard camera gives a visceral sense of how smooth a ride it gives:

While this close-up of the suspension in action at 100 mph shows just how much movement it allows:

