Mail deliveries can be notoriously fickle and it's almost certain most of us have experienced the following situation: having sent a package, we later discover the delivery has been delayed because the package is going through a long, unusual route to get to its final destination. Stuck in these predicaments, most of us would probably fume for a bit, vent about the inefficiencies of the postal delivery system and then move on. But Reddit user u/barrelomo decided go a bit further and created something more concrete out of his frustrations.

As can be seen from the map, barrelomo's package was sent from Phoenix and was supposed to ship to Oakland. But instead of taking a shorter, perhaps more straightforward route, the package has made a roundabout journey to the east coast, making several stops along the way, and is now currently stranded in Chicago.

As other Reddit users have pointed out, the logistics behind courier delivery often requires packages to be delivered to shipping hubs that may take the package further away from its final destination, but which ensures the efficiency of the system as a whole. It could be that this is what happened to u/barrelomo's package, or it could be that this was indeed a shipping mishap. What is undeniable is that modern delivery systems have created such odd odysseys like this, and we often forget how strange things can be until we see a humorous visualization like this.


The new Mac Pro is a fanastic machine. It's arguably the best workstation money can buy, with a forward-looking architecture that should satisfy any professional in need of massive performance. It's also a sign of Apple's decline under Tim Cook.

After two years of testing, a new futuristic train that runs on virtual tracks was launched for the first time in Yibin, in the province of Sichuan, China. Instead of steel tracks, these tram-bus-hybrid run over tracks painted on the asphalt in white.

As Donald Trump faces the brink of impeachment in the House of Representatives, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer unearthed a fascinating interview he gave back in 2008, where he called Nancy Pelosi a "very impressive person" and opined that Bill Clinton should not have been impeached over "something totally unimportant" but George W. Bush should have over the war.