Mail deliveries can be notoriously fickle and it's almost certain most of us have experienced the following situation: having sent a package, we later discover the delivery has been delayed because the package is going through a long, unusual route to get to its final destination. Stuck in these predicaments, most of us would probably fume for a bit, vent about the inefficiencies of the postal delivery system and then move on. But Reddit user u/barrelomo decided go a bit further and created something more concrete out of his frustrations.

As can be seen from the map, barrelomo's package was sent from Phoenix and was supposed to ship to Oakland. But instead of taking a shorter, perhaps more straightforward route, the package has made a roundabout journey to the east coast, making several stops along the way, and is now currently stranded in Chicago.

As other Reddit users have pointed out, the logistics behind courier delivery often requires packages to be delivered to shipping hubs that may take the package further away from its final destination, but which ensures the efficiency of the system as a whole. It could be that this is what happened to u/barrelomo's package, or it could be that this was indeed a shipping mishap. What is undeniable is that modern delivery systems have created such odd odysseys like this, and we often forget how strange things can be until we see a humorous visualization like this.



[Via Reddit]