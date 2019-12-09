Father Makes Himself A Character In His Daughter's Cartoon, Is Coolest Dad Of The Year
This is some real movie magic.
[Via Twitter]
MindMed's first drug has the potential to turn a person's addictions — to cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, sugar, alcohol — off like a light switch. But the compound, 18-MC, has yet to undergo human efficacy trials, leaving open a big question: Will it even work?
Is "Bombshell" a compelling take on how women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, brought down the lecherous media executive Roger Ailes, or is the best part of the movie the prosthetic transformations of the main leads? Here's what the reviews say.
A "safe" alternative to opioid painkillers turns out to be not so safe.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
To say that bitcoin prices have fluctuated a bit in the past would be a gross understatement, but it turns out if you'd invested in bitcoin ten years ago, your rewards would still be mind-blowing despite fall the rises and fall in value bitcoin has gone through.
The micro- and macro-organisms that saved humanity from our climate crisis are now changing us — and might destroy us.
"What's the worst that's going to happen? There's a big runoff. If I die, I die in F1 — you know, the way I wanted to go."
I didn't expect to have a miscarriage, so I had told family and friends we were expecting. Having to tell everyone the pregnancy was gone changed my perspective on loss.
Customers received an email from founder Nick Evans, saying he was "very sorry" and was trying to sell Unicorn's assets to offer partial refunds. The Texas-based company sold just 350 of its $699 commuter scooters.
Apple's new releases are so universally reviled, 5-year-old models — cheaper and much more reliable — have become a new standard.
Not many apples get their own extensive profile, or a $10.5 million marketing budget, or a dedicated slogan. The Cosmic Crisp has all of those things, plus not one but two slogans. But is it good?
The Cut and YouGov polled more than 1,200 people to understand why people dislike this election's female presidential candidates.
When an American Airlines crew member asked Swati Runi Goyal to get her things and follow him to the front of the plane during her Oct. 30 flight from Florida to Nevada, she thought she was getting upgraded to first class.
A Krampus parade in an Italian town near the Austrian border went a little bit off the rails.
Midway through his career, the inventor of "cyberspace" turned his attention to a strange new world: the present.
There's still an electric GM EV1 out there in the world, and it's been left for dead in an Atlanta parking garage.
You'd think watching two moose duking it out on a driveway and the streets would already be a good enough video, but no, this newly-dubbed reaction makes it truly excellent.
He thought he could get himself out of the knotty situation without any help. He was sorely wrong.
Facebook users have been bombarded with misleading ads HIV prevention medication, and the misinformation is doing a lot of damage.
A new study finds time-restricted eating helped overweight people who were at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes to lose about 3% of their body weight, reduce belly fat and feel more energetic.
The past decade had a lot of pieces that should have been left unpublished. These are just a few of them.
Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Malibu and Los Angeles in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.
Innovation experts have long overlooked home innovators, but acknowledging them could be good for the economy.
Another site is about to close, joining other publications like The Hairpin and The Toast that are dead or dying, as their "rowdy" voices go mainstream.
The driver in the white car just wanted to stop to get a good view of the coming madness.
And how to use ad data to try to save their lives.
Finn Wolfhard went from dressing up as a Ghostbuster in "Stranger Things" to appearing in a "Ghostbusters" movie (one that appears to forget the 2016 movie ever happened).
Too bad he didn't know what he knows now when he was on the set of "Jurassic Park," where there were some rare and special dinosaur-themed sneakers around.
The long-awaited report by the Justice Department's watchdog contradicts President Trump's depiction of a politically biased plot against him.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
Santa is jovial, jolly and sexless with rolls of adipose flesh tucked into his ironed gatkes and an itch-free beard. Those other Santas, the imposters, we can't vouch for.
You probably know monosodium glutamate from its link to so-called "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome" — and that's precisely the problem.
Life is like driving close to a tractor: you never know what's going to happen in the next lane.
By considering simple symmetries, physicists working on the "bootstrap" have rederived the four known forces. "There's just no freedom in the laws of physics," said one.
Champagne Velvet costs less than three dollars a can and has become the new inexpensive beer for nerds that like hazy IPAs and sours.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
The normal reality is that you end up only photocopying the outline of the puddle. But the bizarre reality that exists in this video is so much better.
Deals with Nintendo, Sega, and Microsoft could have dramatically changed the game industry's trajectory
Arrestees who are mentally incompetent to stand trial are supposed to be sent for treatment. But thousands are being warehoused in jails for months without a conviction.
A small peak in Mare Crisium contains ancient information about the early habitability of our home world.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
How history forgot Felipe and Vivián Espinosa, two of the American West's most brutal killers — and the complicated story behind their murderous rampage.
About a decade ago, I was in Paris with a gathering of French translators and editors, talking about Gary Lutz's work. Several of them had, at one time or another, tried to translate him, and all of them — some after months of trying — had found this to be impossible.