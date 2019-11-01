Europe's boundaries have evolved quite a bit over the past 1,000 years and Redditor desfirsit demonstrated the scope of that change by creating a map of all of the continent's borders over the millennium overlaid on one map.

This data visualization was created by looking through shapefiles provided by Switzerland-based software company Euratlas, which specializes in historic mapping. "The borders are for 'sovereign states' (according to Euratlas), and are shown in 100 year increments," desfirsit explained. "In other words, the map shows the borders for the year 1000, 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600, 1700, 1800, 1900 and 2000. Borders are drawn with some transparency, so more solid borders are borders that have stayed the same for longer."

There were some limitations in the graphic as there weren't shapefiles for the Nordic countries to trace over (Sorry Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland!)



[Via Reddit]