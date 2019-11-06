In August, financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at a correctional facility in New York, and most chalked it up to suicide. Last week, a pathologist apparently hired by Epstein's brother publicly claimed that all signs pointed to homicide. It wasn't long afterward that this happened:



Because of the highly suspicious circumstances under which Epstein was found dead — not to mention the implications than an in-depth investigation would have for more than a handful of famous politicians, princes, and other powerful people — some people have cried foul, refuting the notion that Epstein died by suicide. And thanks to the Navy SEAL above, there's been an uptick in people taking to the internet to let the world know just that.



But it's not just rogue PSAs and sneaky subliminal messages. Here are a few internet gems from this week's bleakest meme.

L is for the way you look at me.



O is for the only one I see.



V is very, very extraordinary.



E is for the fact that Epstein didn't kill himself. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 4, 2019

Well, would you look at the time



12

11 ^ 1

10 | 2

9 ⊙–—> Epstein didn't

8 4 kill himself

7 5

6 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2019



Interestingly, the memes don't seem limited to any particular political party, and they've cropped up on increasingly prominent channels.



Though it's unlikely to change any minds, it's an endlessly milkable meme that keeps cropping up when you least expect it.

At any rate, guess it's nice that there are still some things that can bring people together?