Arizona Congressman Spells Out 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself' With The First Letter Of 23 Tweets
WHAT ON EARTH?

· Updated:

The bleakest meme of 2019 has taken a new turn, as "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" has jumped from random Twitter accounts and YouTube channels to the Twitter feed of a member of Congress.

Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar — who has been at the center of a number of controversies over the years and even faced an opposition ad made by six of his siblings — plunked out 23 tweets over the course of Wednesday, all related to the first day of public impeachment hearings. Or at least, that seemed to be all that was going on, until some eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed what the first letter of each of Gosar's tweets spelled out. Scroll down, starting with the tweet that begins "Evidence of a link between foreign aid…," and read for yourself:


In case Gosar deletes the tweets, we saved them for posterity. And if you're still not seeing it, try this:


It's an undeniably bizarre moment — it's rare for a meme bouncing around the dark corners of the internet like this one to reach the halls of Congress, and even rarer for a congressman to deploy a meme in such a manner. But then, we're living in 2019.

