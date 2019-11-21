Driver Sticks Insanely Long Wood In The Back Of The Car With Zero Regard For Safety, Gets Some Instant Karma
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
[Via Reddit]
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
[Via Reddit]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
When MyPayrollHR shut down, thousands of companies and a quarter of a million workers were left in the lurch.
What was once a socialist dream has become every knowledge worker's nightmare. It's time to unmake the modern myth of productivity.
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
The best and worst of the MSNBC-Washington Post debate in Atlanta.
Unocups, the brainchild of a product designer and an architect, are able to hold hot liquids without the use of a conventional plastic lid.
Somebody give the marketing team behind this a raise.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
The screenwriter of new biopic "Harriet," starring Cynthia Erivo, has revealed an executive proposed Roberts to play the slave turned abolitionist.
Well, this is certainly one way to kill time at an airport.
Your health depends on forgiveness, and holding a grudge can make you sick.
The chill Canadian star has already faced her worst fear. In her next role on ABC's "Stumptown," she's focused on pushing the envelope.
With deals as good as these, you probably should be getting your holiday shopping done now rather than dealing with Black Friday madness.
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
Not only does this huge mousing surface (35.4 inches by 15.7 inches) give you the space needed for optimal maneuvering, but it's also big enough to provide stability for your keyboard.
There's gotta be a better phrase to use than "punching at it."
The miraculous reason is science, apparently. More specifically, the Leidenfrost effect, which allows you to dip your hand in molten metal briefly if you submerge your hand with water first.
We asked some of the boldest thinkers what the world will be like in 50 years. Here's what their answers tell us about the future.
During a pressurization test of SpaceX's Starship Mk1 at its testing facility in Boca Chica on Wednesday, the rocket appeared to suffer a mishap and exploded with clouds of gas billowing into the air.
Luis Calvillo survived the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on August 3. Then came the hard part — the long, painful odyssey of recovery.
A new documentary chronicles the remarkable life's work of an unlikely modern American folk hero, Marion Stokes.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Bill Gates became the world's richest man yet again, passing Jeff Bezos with a net worth of approximately $110 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. What does that look like?
The world left their art behind, until a young man found a series of photographs blowing along a street in Spain.
A TikTok prankster demonstrates the goofiest way to scare random people.
Dolly Parton wrote it to say goodbye to Porter Wagoner and his eponymous TV show.
Paul Rudd discusses playing two versions of the same character in the Netflix dramedy "Living With Yourself."
On the other hand, it's nice to have some company on a long drive.
Putting a cotton swab in your ear is a terrible way to clean it, since the swab may remove a little bit of earwax but tends to shove the rest in deeper. But if you've a developed a q-tip habit, it can be hard to break. Here's what you should do instead.
Mikal is only 23. He's lost five trans women in his life to violence.
This place has everything: acidic puddles, lava lakes, an old skeleton that became the basis of our understanding of human evolution — everything!
The MORE Act, which the House Judiciary Committee passed Wednesday, is the first legalization bill to get a Congressional vote.
The tidying guru helped America clean out its closets. Now she wants to fill them back up.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
Chopping up long-haul routes and saying goodbye to traditional dining-car service are part of former Delta chief Richard Anderson's solution. Train lovers aren't thrilled.
His generous donation more than doubles the hotel's toe reserves; before, just six mummified toes were available for use in the drink.
Hearing loss changes some people's ability to speak. This father tried to understand his deaf daughter without her use of American Sign Language.
In which Motherboard gets to the bottom of the Hardball with Chris Matthews beef.
For many of the protests taking place around the world, the lack of an appointed leader is deliberate.
These TikToks tell a whole story.
On top of the usual audio horror stories queued up for the month of October, there were stories of love, whimsy, daring, and all the forms they take.
The two legends riff on "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese, "The Godfather," and five decades of Hollywood fame.
The early social network featured cute animals, games, forums, and even a stock market. It helped bring a whole generation Very Online.
"It's not Ibsen, sure, but look — for a lot of people, life is just one long kick in the urethra." On the quiet despair of network sitcoms.
The business of positivity has captivated the world with its hopeful promises — and drawn critics for its moralizing, mysticism and commercialization.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday. "The answer is yes."
A collection of jokes and visual gags that get ruined when "The Simpsons" is aired in the incorrect aspect ratio, which is currently the case on Disney+.
With $53 billion to his name, he is especially wealthy even by billionaire standards. And his net worth has grown in some surprising ways.
We have so many questions about this, starting with a simple one: Why?