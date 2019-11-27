Driver Starts To Lose Control Of The Load Behind His Trailer, Makes An Incredible Save
Talk about a roller coaster ride.
Why is it so difficult to get a new pair of glasses or contacts in this country? It's easier pretty much everywhere else.
After years of strife with her mother, Vanessa Mártir finds unconditional love in a new, tender relationship.
He was supposed to place the roofing sheets on the roof he was repairing. Unfortunately for him, he placed them on a wrong angle. Fortunately for us, the whole debacle was captured.
Anthony Weiner's penis tweet was the Big Bang of our political era.
I'm an information security consultant. I'm pissed off at the state of information security. I'm pissed off that our tooling is falling behind. I'm pissed off that my clients don't seem to take it seriously, and I'm pissed off that the vendors don't seem to want to help.
Turn your back on no one. Trust no one. Especially people whom you think are your friends.
What other appliances can the Disney property take over?
Older voters warp their countries' policies because of their political power. One British politician has a plan to end that dominance.
A cheeky musician's dryer always plays this song at the end of its cycle and he finally decided to do something about it.
He became America's most reliable comic star without ever leaving his comfort zone. So what's he doing in this year's most anxiety-inducing film?
A list of potential cures and the unexpected (if facetious) results they led to.
Traffic in Los Angeles gets stuck in gridlock for miles as people travel in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Lee Se-dol retires from Chinese strategy game after playing against Google algorithm.
CCTV reveals how thieves were able to steal priceless 18th-century jewelry from a museum in Dresden.
The two whodunits may be separated by years and artfulness, but both understood that the most important parts of a mystery are the characters embroiled within it.
300,000 years ago, there were lots of different species of human. Now it's only us — and we're probably the reason why.
Juno the dog won't give this egg back.
The first thing you should know about me is that I absolutely hate talking on the phone.
Every website wants to pick out your mom's next cashmere sweater.
The story behind how Ilaitia Tabakaucoro, an air traffic controller from Fiji, changed the way we travel by airplane.
The history of the relentless campaign to force Americans to accept the automobile.
Robert Patrick reflects on filming "Terminator 2" with Josh Horowitz on location.
The reality show's new season requires complete immersion.
And why it's time to give up on this annual exercise.
Well, that took quite a turn, didn't it?
A feud over local taxes turned into a referendum on government itself. But Election Day left residents as divided as ever.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
First Lady Melania Trump got a very cold reception while giving a speech at an youth summit on drugs.
Including "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Madeline's Madeline," "Get Out," and others.
A document obtained by Motherboard shows how DMVs sell people's names, addresses and other personal information to generate revenue.
Mark Sandy, a career staffer in the White House Office of Management and Budget, told impeachment investigators that two budget staffers left the agency after expressing frustrations about the unexplained hold on Ukrainian aid, according to new closed-door transcripts released Tuesday.
Elon Musk made a cameo on "Rick and Morty" as Elon Tusk, a version of Elon from an alternate reality. Here's every scene he was in from the latest episode.
How musicians hack Spotify playlists to promote their own songs.
The yearly family gatherings always start out politely enough, but a few glasses of wine later, exchanges can turn nasty.
Meet the new teen-idol ticket scalpers — average guys, no bots.
"I'm not a politician and I can't lie about the way I feel," the star of Oscar favorites "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" says.
Amazon's internal injury records expose the true toll of its relentless drive for speed.
What is the Enneagram? A personality typing system that has found a massive following among young American Christians.
A massive study of US mortality shows a grim trend in life expectancy across racial lines.
This animated chart pits some unusual but surprisingly common causes of death against each other.
Michael Prichinello breaks down the "John Wick" star's motorcycle collection.
Redditors unearthed this classic mashup of Darth Vader with Christian Bale's obscene tirade during the filming of "Terminator Salvation."
The things Margaret Atwood makes up keep on coming true: environmental catastrophe, state surveillance, the diminishment of reproductive autonomy. What's next?
In Persian culture, there is a concept called "tarof" where everyone must yield or offer something, and everyone must politely refuse. It often leads to comical situations.
The latest in a series of disputes between Google and its workforce.
If someone asks you a question online or over text, do not respond with "OK." or "Yes." You might use "sure" or "yep" without punctuation; you should probably add an exclamation mark. Otherwise you might sound passive aggressive, dismissive, or angry. There's a good reason for this.