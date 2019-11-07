Driver Blows Past School Bus With No Intention Of Stopping, Receives Some Instant Karma
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
[Via Reddit]
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
[Via Reddit]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
I first met him 21 years ago, and now our relationship is the subject of a new movie. He's never been more revered — or more misunderstood.
Mary Cain's male coaches were convinced she had to get "thinner, and thinner, and thinner." Then her body started breaking down.
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
Still a relatively young industry, gaming has mutated massively over the course of the last decade — and it's been a weird 10 years for video games.
"You could be standing on one and not even know it," one volcanologist said.
Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a jazz musician in New York City who embarks on a fantastical journey after he passes away. "Soul" will come out in 2020.
Using hyperprecise LiDAR data, a cartographer maps the river's bends and channels over time with mesmerizing results.
Physically speaking, we're actually healthier than our predecessors, but statistically, it doesn't really matter.
This cat is all of us when winter hits.
Before Trump's Louisiana rally could begin tonight, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was totally upstaged by a talented kid with a sense of humor.
A search for the mysterious author of a counterculture classic led to someone else entirely. Or did it?
We've all got that outdoorsy friend. You know, the one who thinks Bear Grylls is weak and Survivorman was staged and if they were stranded out in the woods, they'd create the greatest Discovery Channel show of all time. Well, this holiday season, it's time to call their bluff.
Emil du Bois-Reymond proclaimed the mystery of consciousness, championed the theory of natural selection, and revolutionized the study of the nervous system. Today, he is all but forgotten.
We don't deserve dogs.
This mini projector will let you throw an 80 inch image against the wall for movie night everywhere.
"The place where I belong" is now a haunting, mournful place.
From Russian Olympic cyberattacks to billion-dollar North Korean malware, how one tech giant monitors nation-sponsored hackers everywhere on earth.
All of the employees described a similar emotional trajectory working at WeWork. The first stage was romance.
Concerned that my spit sample had already been sold to one of 23andMe's Big Pharma partners, I offered to swing by the office and pick it up myself.
The customer here was meant to catch the egg the chef lobbed at him in his bowl. Let's just say it went a bit sideways.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
President Trump asked Attorney General William P. Barr to hold a news conference stating that no laws were broken in his call with Ukraine's president. Mr. Barr declined.
You might be surprised about the rules governing air space.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
The case raises concerns about the ability of tech firms to protect users' data from repressive governments.
The top-earning music artists from each state in 2019, from Ariana Grande (Florida) to Wiz Khalifa (North Dakota?!).
Hippos need water to survive — and water is disappearing, leading to growing social unrest among the beasts.
The best trick shots are the kind that require teamwork.
Half a decade after its launch, Alexa is a household name. But there's a lingering question: has Amazon's assistant actually become more useful? For me, the answer is a clear "no."
The directors claim that he was perfect for the role, but it's a troubling change in Hollywood.
At least 500 insiders sold their stock during active buyback programs at their companies in a 15-month period.
Also featuring Chris Evans's worst nightmare: "a bunch of lesbians that don't care that he's hot."
Juul executives knew young people were flocking to the brand. They also knew the nicotine blend was unusually potent. They released it anyway.
That said, wouldn't love to drive behind this guy.
Despite urban dwellers using more cleaning products and antifungals, their homes foster more microbes than rural houses do.
For several years in my 20s, off and on, I was a professional statue. Statue was both a noun and a verb. I was a statue; statuing was what I did. My job was, basically, not to react. Unless one of the tourists gave me what I wanted — a tip in the plastic lemonade pitcher at my feet — I gave them nothing.
Can carbs derail your entire future?
The internet, notoriously, is the mechanism by which all our most embarrassing and evil deeds live on forever, but it's also a fragile, immaterial place. The keystroke of a petty billionaire could take thousands upon thousands of words away without warning, and the snip of an underwater cable could take it all away irrevocably. But even without such an extinction-level event, what's lost on the internet threatens to be lost for good.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
Does a balance measure mass or weight? It's not always clear.
Psychologists are discovering just how much information about our inner states can be gleaned from social media.
"Are you guessing that I'm a fruit?"
Clear plastic book bags have long been promoted as a security solution, but their true effects are hazy.
Most celebrity platforms fail.
A passerby caught a driverless Tesla being summoned on the wrong side of the road in Richmond, British Columbia.
Full-scale replica of the Forbidden City? Check.
Ten years ago, I volunteered at Calvary Zion because I wanted to do good in the world. But volunteering at an orphanage is now seen as an international sin.
Last summer, Rohan Nadkarni decided to get in shape. He expected it to be difficult; he didn't expect a whole new set of anxieties.