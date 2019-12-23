Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

A LEARNING EXPERIENCE

medium.com

In May of 2019, at the age of 52, I was accepted to Yale University. I'm a former Navy SEAL, and buddies of mine would ask things like; "how are things up there with the liberal snowflakes?" Let me assure you, I have not met one kid who fits that description.

EVERGREEN CONTENT

5 diggs washingtonpost.com

Every year, millions of Americans purchase and decorate Christmas trees to ring in the holiday season. Whether they are bought at a lawn and garden store, pop-up lot, or harvested from a tree farm or national forest, a live tree is an integral part of the tradition for many families.

NOT IF WE FAIL REGULAR CITIZENS

9 diggs newyorker.com

Carolyn Kormann reports from Okuma and Fukushima, Japan, on the aftermath of the March, 2011, nuclear meltdown at the Daiichi power plant and how residents of the area have adapted to radiation levels.

SORRY, BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG

2 diggs theatlantic.com

The household economy of cooking, cleaning, mending, washing, and grocery shopping has arguably changed more in the past 100 years than the American factory or the modern office. And its evolution tells an illuminating story about why, no matter what work we do, we never seem to have enough time. In the 20th century, labor-saving household technology improved dramatically, but no labor appears to have been saved.