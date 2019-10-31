Clever Genius Sees Dog With Dog Cone, Makes The Best Out Of The Situation
Someone saw the cone of shame and decided it could be so much more than that.
[Via Twitter]
While searching for the person who grifted me in Chicago, I discovered just how easily users of the short-term rental platform can get exploited.
Apple's new AirPods Pro are out this week. Are they worth the $249 sticker price?
As far as we can tell, this is some sort of mining operation, but honestly the details don't matter — we just want to watch this on repeat.
A Halloween light display is enhanced with an EDM classic.
While there is some truth to Benioff and Weiss' stated reason for parting ways with Lucasfilm, insiders say there is more nuance to the story.
When something so painfully earnest arrived on the shores of a place drenched in irony, snark, and memes, the ridicule of LoveSync was inevitable.
A motorcyclist captured a distracted driver get caught flagrante delicto by an unmarked police vehicle.
It's not often that you speak truth to power and power responds, "Oops, sorry."
This was not a vote to impeach President Trump — rather, it was a vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings. It passed 232-196.
If you've ever worked in an office, this will provoke the eeriest déja-vu. The rest of you: be warned.
"Who is the new kitten on the block? I'm not sure I like her."
Privacy is rare, quiet hours are sacred, and don't even think about hooking up. Meet the grown-ups who call the glorified dormitories of PodShare home.
Get your holiday shopping done right here, online, with Black Friday deals that you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get.
Multiple staffers resigned on Wednesday, while the Deadspin comments section has been taken offline, as a fight between writers and G/O Media management escalates.
Participants in the horror experience at McKamey Manor are waterboarded and forced to eat things, a petition says. The founder says it's all a mind game.
A Washington Nationals fan told FOX 5 DC reporter Sue Palka how he really felt following his team's World Series win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday evening.
At Mesabi Academy in Buhl, Minnesota, former inmates say boys were forced by employees to battle in a so-called Fight Club — but only in rooms without security cameras.
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
British Cycling has just unveiled its new track bike, and its radical design makes me think it'll be banned at some point.
All Matt Geiler wanted was to eat up time on the the 10 o'clock newscast in Omaha, Nebraska. He had no idea the internet would turn him into a legend.
It's time to grow up. It's time to go into massive amounts of debt to own this heinous sofa.
If the package gets wrecked, this one is really on the homeowner.
Dozens of horses died at Santa Anita Park last year. So engineer Mick Peterson is deploying everything from sensors to satellites to keep accidents down as the Breeders' Cup approaches.
When a down-and-out doctor in New Castle, PA, finds his rundown mansion is haunted, he pulls the quintessentially American move: opening the house to the public for a fee.
A wrenching decision to end life support, and the unthinkable mistake that devastated not one but two families.
A very good friend helps this skateboarder execute a perfectly gnarly kick flip.
We all try our best to drink responsibly, but hangovers happen. Here, 15 beer industry professionals share the hangover cures they swear by.
We don't deserve these beautiful creatures.
Right now, you can snag one of our favorite Lego kits for just 56 bucks. We're not sure how long the discount will be available though, so act fast.
Skeuomorphism fell out of fashion a few years ago, but it can still be a helpful device for explaining new or revolutionary digital products to users.
"Jack, I want you to draw me like one of your French blobs."
The seven-digit club has a growing membership, but a very select geographic distribution.
I've spent weeks testing the beta version of the computational photography software on an iPhone 11 Pro against the old camera software on a separate iPhone 11 Pro. Truth is, Deep Fusion works — but only in the strangest scenarios.
As lies from politicians go, this one is fairly harmless and humorous.
Not long ago, blockchain technology was touted as the miracle answer tech was waiting for. Reality has proved a much tougher challenge.
That's it. Halloween is canceled. And this guy's friend is probably no longer his friend.
Startups from Texas to South Korea offer the service, which typically costs about $60,000 a pet.
Not only does he have to play against four opponents, but he also has to memorize all the moves that have come before without actually seeing the board.
This summer, two people became ill after a poop transplant, and one of them died. Here's what went wrong and why the procedure should continue.
James Marcus writes about his divorce — and in the thick of everything, contending with his son's disillusionment at Disneyland.
The old custom of sitting outside on summer evenings fell out of favor long ago, residents said, thanks to nighttime chemical releases — sometimes so thick they'd fall as a golden mist.
Reports say that the raccoons in Arkansas State library were seeking shelter in the rain, but we know the real reason: they just wanted to check out some books.
It was akin to a Twitter cancellation. What was once amusing or somewhat confusing was now merely horrifying.
I tried 16 varieties to see which big chain offers the tastiest companion to fries and chicken nuggets.
"My son has had his eye on this zombie baby for a month now. We've visited it many times, and finally decided to buy it for him."
After a fire destroyed the only place I could afford to live in the Bay Area, I knew it was time to leave for good.