Dog Decimates Living Room, Chooses To Very Literally Avoid His Owner's Reaction Rather Than Face It
To all those guilty dogs out there, this dog has got you all beaten.
Most of these games either significantly advanced the art and craft of game design in the past 10 years, or innovated in the specific context of their genre.
When researchers reanalyzed the gold-standard data set of the early universe, they concluded that the cosmos must be "closed," or curled up like a ball. Most others remain unconvinced.
The ethical thing to do if you need to cancel a crowd-funded wedding would probably be to return people's money — not buy a blowout vacation.
Sleep experts address and debunk myths such as "Your brain and body will adapt to less sleep" and whether or not you should stay in bed when you can't fall asleep.
40 years ago, a gang of Klansmen and Nazis murdered five communists in broad daylight. America has never been the same.
A recent analysis found that most mischaracterize the relationship between music training and skills enhancement.
The sound effects make it all the creepier.
The knife that everyone's eyeing at the auction is "the most awesome knife in the world," as Anthony Bourdain once said of Bob Kramer's craft.
If these accusations are found by a jury to be true, or even approximately true, then it will immediately go straight to the Hall of Fame level of Largest Frauds of All Time.
The barrier between 2D and 3D and between real and painted in "The Bigger Picture" is almost impossible to discern.
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft is just the second ever to venture beyond the boundary that separates us from the rest of the galaxy — and it's giving humans new insight into some of the big mysteries of our solar system.
This is a good reminder that you should always, always watch where you're going when you're taking pictures.
We know the Earth spins on its axis once every 24 hours. Well, every 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds, to be exact. But how does that compare to the rest of the planets and dwarf planets (hey, Pluto) in the Solar System?
As consumers, we all have "secret scores": hidden ratings that determine how long each of us waits on hold when calling a business, whether we can return items at a store, and what type of service we receive. A low score sends you to the back of the queue; high scores get you elite treatment.
The United States is the only developed nation without a comprehensive consumer data protection law. Why?
How far could a person see from the top of Mt. Everest? The answer: 336 km, which is like seeing Calgary from Edmonton, which is definitely impressive. But crazily enough, that is not the furthest sightline on Earth.
Dave, Marcus, Brigit?
Feeling stressed at work? Here, have some Xanax. Having trouble sleeping? Take a Valium. It's all fun and games until somebody gets addicted.
"It was time to shift our flock of 150 ewes and lambs into another paddock, the grass was eaten down and a storm was on it's way. Doing this on foot with the working dog is a 30-minute job. Using a spanner to rattle on the gate, 20 seconds and the sheep are running from everywhere. Job was done in a minute."
The editor of humor site McSweeney's Internet Tendency shares a helpful tip for dealing with rejected pitches: don't be a jerk.
PARKOUR!
For decades, Rabbis Mendel Epstein and Martin Wolmark coerced Orthodox husbands into giving their wives the divorces they wanted. Then they crossed paths with FBI agent Jessica Weisman.
Technology's fine, but the field's got some serious kinks to work out.
Now this, this is a dress to remember.
Residents of a town on the northern tip of Northwest Territories are facing relocation as they struggle with melting ground and a rising sea.
Five secrets to coping with winter's shorter days — from a scientist who lives in the Arctic and is used to four months of complete darkness.
Peloton aficionados say the latest exercise craze gives them a sense of community they sorely missed.
Lauren Bard opened the hospital bill this month and her body went numb. In bold block letters it said, "AMOUNT DUE: $898,984.57."
His shout-out at the end is hilarious, made even more so by the host's reaction.
OneZero reporting reveals that these servers have attracted potentially predatory behavior.
A hard look at the massive layoffs at Sports Illustrated, the mass exodus of employees from Deadspin and the future of sportswriting.
"Many car accidents are caused by drivers not being able to see hazards due to blind spots. My prototype is designed to get rid of those blind spots by displaying an image of the area behind them onto the spot. I used a small projector as the displaying device and a webcam as the recording device."
Some of us just threw on a costume for Halloween, but not this guy — this guy committed.
After E. Jean Carroll detailed an alleged incident this summer, Trump denied ever meeting her.
Now this is what real efficiency looks like.
With its cheap geothermal energy and low crime rate, Iceland has become the world's leading miner of digital currency. Then the crypto-crooks showed up.
My last story for the paper, a profile of local celebrity Carson King, was my most widely read—because it provoked a national controversy. The series of events it triggered also cost me my job.
Food is closely linked to health, yet federal nutrition research is underfunded, even as the costs of diet-related diseases are skyrocketing. Does Washington hold the key to solving the obesity crisis?
Almost 20 years after "The Restaurant" made Rocco DiSpirito the world's first reality-TV chef, his roller coaster career is still an object of fascination.
Various Californians were asked Pokémon trivia to test how well their knowledge was when it came to Pocket Monsters. We didn't expect them to do well on all the questions, but we definitely weren't expecting this either.
While the amount of time spent at work was cut dramatically, productivity — measured by sales per employee — went up by almost 40% compared to the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement last week.
Veteran game developer and the creative mind behind CryptoKitties explains why Apple Arcade is great for players, but he still has questions about the business model.
Just to get this straight upfront: the bird is fine!
Steve Morrow got more than he bargained for when he won a bird auction online.
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.