Guy Demonstrates Amazing Chopping Skills, Beams With Pride When His Son Copies His Technique
Guess this amazing talent runs in the family.
[Via Reddit]
Best known as the most feared and frigid outpost of the Soviet gulag, Magadan struggles to keep its residents from fleeing.
A decade's worth of stellar cinematic sequences, from "The Social Network" to "Parasite."
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
Let's do what has to be done, and call out the worst cars of the two thousand teens. Because someone has to.
Share a creepy good time with your friends with "Betrayal At House On The Hill." With numerous scenarios to choose from, and a layout that changes with each session, this eerie board game holds up well to multiple play-throughs.
"I have never seen anything like it. It was a complete nightmare, hundreds of accidents. We were stranded for a total of five hours."
Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.
A 2004 National Intelligence Council report was eerily prescient in some ways, and totally off in others.
Fortunately for all the residents, the building was evacuated after a huge crack appeared on one of the walls.
Meet Ernie, the Mercedes transporter van turned chic tiny mobile home and perhaps one of the coolest living spaces on four wheels to ever grace European roads.
New years make me very anxious, but thinking about the good stuff to come helps me cope.
One of the key differences between the trilogy we see now and Lucas's vision is the treatment of Palpatine.
The "front" between the calm air outside the fire zone and the storm cloud is so sharp that it can generate lightning and that can start new fires.
Photographer Steve Winter was not hurt in the encounter and laughed the whole thing off, (which seems like a good trait for a wildlife photographer).
In the 2010s, America achieved late capitalism.
A new drug meant to stimulate a woman's libido might not be for everyone, but if a woman thinks it might help, she deserves a chance to give it a shot.
Dozens of reports have been published on microplastics but the scientific community is still only scratching the surface of understanding just how much plastic we consume and how harmful it could be.
China is indoctrinating Uyghurs in contentious reeducation camps to help supply Chinese factories with cheap labor. The New York Times obtained footage inside one.
Failed Kickstarter projects, flammable gadgets, and investment bubbles were tech's biggest flops of the decade.
Unaccompanied minors are driven to the middle of the desert to build a society from scratch, what could go wrong?
Just ink and colored pencil, it took Anton Thomas almost five years.
The outfit is fantastic. The movie of choice, very less so.
James "one-eyed" Connelly spent 40 years sneaking into boxing matches, baseball games, and political conventions. His unmitigated gall and boundless creativity got him in pretty much...anywhere.
A new study suggests dogs can quickly estimate numerical values in a similar manner to humans and other primates.
In most hotels, used soaps goes straight into the bin, but now there's a better alternative.
I wanted to be prepared for the worst nature could throw at me. But the real threat turned out to be human.
On Jan. 1 of this year, works of art first published in the United States in the year 1923 entered the public domain and became available to republish, remix or adapt at will.
Lucy the boxer won't let this gate stop her from getting what she wants.
From "Fifty Shades" to "Veronica Mars," the last decade brought major changes to fandom culture.
Seduced by the idea of turning my hobby into a paycheck, I led bike tours across the US throughout my twenties — and learned that some passion pursuits are best left pro bono.
Now that's quite a blind spot.
Netflix's "best of" content rankings reek of bullshit. And based on Netflix's own metrics for popularity, they are.
The NYPD's drones can only be used for certain things. "Traffic and pedestrian monitoring at large events" is one.
Every couple of years some scientist says they're on the brink, and then nothing happens. What's the obstacle here, exactly?
It was 1960. The United States of America was locked in a race with the Soviet Union to get the first man into space. The US space agency NASA had rushed to prepare its next rocket for testing. But as they watched, things did not go to plan. The whole rocket had travelled 4 inches. 10 centimeters. Less than the length of your smartphone.
The Kataeb Hezbollah group says the group plans to lay siege to the embassy until it closes down, in response to US airstrikes that killed and injured dozens of its members.
No biggie. Just doing heavy lifting with some hardcore metal.
In a statement, Carlos Ghosn said he "escaped injustice" after leaving Japan where he faced a trial.
"A previous version of this post misidentified the type of clothing worn by the chicken in the drawing."
As Australia continues to battle powerful brushfires, new footage from around the country shows the shocking effect on the ground.
The Stylophone Beatbox is a beatboxing, drum- and bass-making pocket-sized machine of fun.
Australians are facing a terrifying start to the new year, as bushfires rip through popular tourist spots on the country's southeast coast, forcing thousands of people to take refuge on nearby beaches.
When you see that they can demolish a car, it's time to get the hell out of there.
Is cancel culture a mob mentality, or a long overdue way of speaking truth to power?
The memes will only get better in 2020 (we hope), but these are the cream of the 2019 crop.
From Trump's impeachment to Baby Yoda, here are the most significant moments in culture and politics in 2019.