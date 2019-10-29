Cyclist Who Clearly Has A Death Wish Wheelies The Entire Brooklyn Bridge
It's shady just to bike normally across the very crowded bridge. This guy decided that wasn't thrilling enough.
It's shady just to bike normally across the very crowded bridge. This guy decided that wasn't thrilling enough.
Why do bad guys on film always live in "good" houses?
Deadspin's Deputy Editor has been fired after the site's staff refused to comply with management's decree.
The best thing about this is the fact that Adriana Díaz does not celebrate it in the slightest — she's ice cold.
Adrian Owens survived his petrifying fall, although he needed to be airlifted for treatment.
In 1979, a riot broke out at a Florida school. Hundreds of screaming students claimed they were possessed by demons. Was it evil spirits or something even darker that haunted Miami Aerospace Academy?
He's a typical high school sophomore and a once-in-a-generation talent. He's the pride of Ypsilanti, Mich., and the future of the NBA. Not even old enough to drive and likely to be a straight-to-the-NBA No. 1 pick, Emoni Bates is both a product of his era and way ahead of his time.
This is why moms are superheroes — they refuse to have the wool pulled over their eyes.
Technology is a tool, not a vessel. It is only useful to the extent that it can get you to where you want to go.
"The [Nokia] lay-offs were the best thing that happened to Oulu in many years."
It's shady just to bike normally across the very crowded bridge. This guy decided that wasn't thrilling enough.
We're very impressed. We're also just a teensy bit afraid.
Who said tech conference presentations had to be boring and monotonous? Not this guy for sure.
Bloomberg asked owners of the Tesla Model 3 about the reliability, design and function of the most popular car from Elon Musk.
The team behind the Hydraulic Press Channel continue to put their destructive tendencies to excellent use.
The program has already gotten 10,000 applications — and counting.
To tell the story of how the internet grew up, here are the 50 sites that made it what it is today: a wonderful, weird, occasionally terrible place to be.
Try this at home. Seriously.
"Everyone's free to invent their own Emily Dickinson, and this is mine."
Electric vehicles have been turning the tide in the automotive industry in terms of making cars better for the environment. But Japan's Ministry of the Environment believed we could do better — and the result is an unprecedented supercar made entirely of wood.
"The Mandalorian" will premiere on November 12th with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
Survivors of sexual assault shouldn't have to explain their experiences — or stand in a room with Harvey Weinstein.
How San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center went from the Grand Central of the West to a $2.2 billion construction debacle.
It started out as a slightly spooky encounter, but it turned into an oddly wholesome exchange between the white hat hacker and the homeowner.
What happens if you do succeed, get a "dream job," and actually love your work? You're the biggest sucker you know.
When my scientist colleagues and I invented the internet 50 years ago, we did not anticipate that its dark side would emerge with such ferocity — or that we would feel an urgent need to fix it.
YouTuber Kurtis Baute tries to navigate through a world where everything is literally upside down. It's not easy!
A tiny, barren islet in the North Atlantic has become an unlikely battleground in the fight for fishing rights.
T.J. Abraham's career ended when his brain began to fail. His doctors blame football, and he is pushing for change.
Some flights are quicker and cheaper than riding the train — where does the money in your train ticket all go?
"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have exited their planned Star Wars series over a year since Disney and Lucasfilm first announced they were joining.
Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to evacuate as massive wildfires fanned by winds continue to burn through the state's arid landscape.
Like helvetica, but with like, much sh*ttier kerning for Halloween.
If you want to understand how meritocracy acts as a cover for inequality, look no further than our broken understanding of gratuity.
Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman will reportedly say that "I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen."
Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke edition is unlike anyone else's — not only does it take place 30,000 foot in the air, but it also comes with over 100 choir singers.
We hereby declare it an emergency, how adorable this dog is.
There are more seed funds than ever claiming they don't want to just invest in mostly young, white, straight, cisgender male founders. So why are they?
If you've watched a video online in recent years, you've probably gotten an ad (or fifty) for VPN services. Tom Scott has some thoughts.
To combat police suppression tactics like the employment of tear gas, protestors have had to be creative, using simple, modern solutions such as the leaf blower.
The Sunshine State is luring AV companies with lax legislation, perennial fair weather, and an endless supply of retirees.
We're disappointed that we don't bond with cats as easily as dogs. But are we just missing the signs?
"I saw this unique bed car pulling up in front of the store. I was so shocked."
The town of Green Bank, West Virginia, is home to a super powerful telescope that needs electromagnetic silence to do its important research. But is that even possible anymore?
I needed to see for myself what had become of the Israel that for thirty-five years had existed for me in what I remembered, read and heard, so much of it ever more disheartening, disillusioning, and enraging.
Half the country votes on machines made by ES&S. Many experts and election officials say the manufacturer remains dominant because there's little government regulation and almost no oversight.