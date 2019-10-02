In the world, 78 countries drive on the left, including the United Kingdom, India, Japan and Australia.

Most of the left-driving countries on the globe are former British colonies. According to Road and Track, the practice was adopted by the British Empire because people used to carry swords on their left-hand side while on horseback. Passing on the left would prevent swords from touching. The tradition continued with the advent of automobiles.

Using data from Wikipedia, the data visualization artists at @dailyworldmaps charted each country in the world that drives on the left hand side.

[Via Instagram]