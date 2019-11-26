Comparing Less Common Causes Of Death With The Number-One Cause, Visualized
If you've ever watched "Grey's Anatomy" or "Six Feet Under," you probably have a sense of some unusual ways a person could die, but they're not very likely. This animated chart, though, pits some unusual but surprisingly common causes of death against each other — and compares them to the number-one cause of death. See how they stack up below.
[OC] Selected Causes of Death in Comparison with the No. 1 Cause from r/dataisbeautiful
Good news is many of these are pretty avoidable if you stay away from wildlife, and Florida.
[Via Reddit]