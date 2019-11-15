DIAL UP TO DSL

Only two cities in America have average Internet speeds north of 100 megabits per second (mbps), according to data from 2 million speed tests conducted by HighSpeedInternet.com:

Bayside, a neighborhood in Queens, tops the list at 100.8 mbps, while Longmont, Colorado, is not far behind with a speed of 100.5 mbps.

At the bottom end, residents in Sylva, NC, have a maximum speed of just 6.5 mbps.

On the state front, Maryland leads with speeds clocking in at 65.02 mbps, and Alaska — unsurprisingly — ranks lowest, with an average speed of 17.03 mbps.


