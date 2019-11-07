THE RIGHT TO LIVE IN PEACE

In Santiago, Chile, where a curfew has been imposed by the government to curb protests, a young soprano called Ayleen Jovita Romero decided to break the silence with the song "El derecho de vivir en paz," or "The right to live in peace." The song is particularly meaningful as it once was an anthem of political resistance in Chile in the 1970s.

And here's the video recording posted on Romero's Instagram page:


