'AND THE CAT IS IN THE CDW RED ZONE'

Out of necessity, radio sports commentators have to be a lot more descriptive than their TV counterparts — their audience can't see the action, of course.

So when a black cat raced onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Westwood One's Kevin Harlan stepped up to the plate and delivered an excellent play-by-play:

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

Unfortunately for the Giants, the cat's bad luck fell their way: they lost 37-18 and fell to 2-7 on the season.



[Via Twitter]