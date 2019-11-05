A Cat Ran Onto The Field During The Cowboys/Giants Game, And The Radio Announcer's Call Was On Point
Out of necessity, radio sports commentators have to be a lot more descriptive than their TV counterparts — their audience can't see the action, of course.
So when a black cat raced onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Westwood One's Kevin Harlan stepped up to the plate and delivered an excellent play-by-play:
Unfortunately for the Giants, the cat's bad luck fell their way: they lost 37-18 and fell to 2-7 on the season.
[Via Twitter]