'AND THE CAT IS IN THE CDW RED ZONE'

Digg · Updated:

Out of necessity, radio sports commentators have to be a lot more descriptive than their TV counterparts — their audience can't see the action, of course.

So when a black cat raced onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Westwood One's Kevin Harlan stepped up to the plate and delivered an excellent play-by-play:

Unfortunately for the Giants, the cat's bad luck fell their way: they lost 37-18 and fell to 2-7 on the season.


[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

ZUCKED UP

stephendiehl.com

The only saving grace of this story is the artifact they open sourced is so hilariously unsuited for the task they set out to do it can only be regarded as an act of hubris. There are several core architectural errors in this project.