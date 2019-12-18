Last Second Reflexes Saves Guy Chilling On Curb From Being Obliterated By Runaway Car
Thank god he wasn't wearing any headphones, otherwise, this would have turned out very ugly.
Near Miss of December from r/gifs
[Via Reddit]
The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images.
The new Mac Pro is a fanastic machine. It's arguably the best workstation money can buy, with a forward-looking architecture that should satisfy any professional in need of massive performance. It's also a sign of Apple's decline under Tim Cook.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
The 2005 handheld ended with a melting gadget, a game called 'Sticky Balls,' criminal convictions, and a Ferrari torn in half. It was awesome.
Ali Soloman illustrates a humorous set on scenarios where a woman feigns being impressed in conversation.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
Surveillance footage of the outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the troubled Metropolitan Correctional Center during his first suicide attempt has gone missing, prosecutors revealed Wednesday.
"In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," said the dog's owner.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
Gritty is the only good mascot.
After two years of testing, a new futuristic train that runs on virtual tracks was launched for the first time in Yibin, in the province of Sichuan, China. Instead of steel tracks, these tram-bus-hybrid run over tracks painted on the asphalt in white.
The low-lying country has centuries of experience managing water. Now climate change is threatening to flood it completely.
Damon Lindelof hasn't a promised a second season, but if there is one, there's still plenty left to cover
You need to be a little bit brave to try to catch a ball moving at that speed.
A young comedy superfan interviews Mulaney about his new Netflix kids TV show.
After the divisive reactions to "The Last Jedi," JJ Abrams was appointed to direct "The Rise of Skywalker." Is the movie a fan-pleasing conclusion of the trilogy or does it retread the same steps of "The Force Awakens" in the most disappointing, unoriginal fashion? Here's what the reviews say.
Sometimes all it takes to solve a puzzle is one solid shake.
From portable gaming to hot sauce to treadmills, our very favorite gifts of the year can still make it to your doorstep before Christmas.
From TikTok's rise to WeWork's fall, Recode charted 14 of tech's defining trends of 2019
Our economy has been optimized to the point that only elite workers truly thrive. Where does this leave the middle class?
As Donald Trump faces the brink of impeachment in the House of Representatives, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer unearthed a fascinating interview he gave back in 2008, where he called Nancy Pelosi a "very impressive person" and opined that Bill Clinton should not have been impeached over "something totally unimportant" but George W. Bush should have over the war.
Scientists brave frozen drills, limited oxygen and more to install sensors on Mount Everest.
Few people would look at this online bookseller 20 years ago and anticipated that it would lead the way in crafting a privately owned surveillance state.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
Two years after his offscreen death in "The Last Jedi," some people — including the voice of Ackbar himself — still lament the unceremonious execution of the noble fish-man.
Maxine McCormick is already a fly fishing legend. But how can a 15-year-old make her way through a world dominated by retirees?
A distracted man videotaping a passing train stands in the path of a fast approaching train.
A California Denny's is currently seeking $1,000 for damages from a very lively punk show put on by a 17-year-old promoter.
New York, New Jersey and some areas in Pennsylvania were hit by the brief but powerful storm on Wednesday.
Casey Neistat gets the opportunity to snag the most expensive seat on the Etihad A380 The Residence — complete with a shower, bedroom and living room area.
I remember my first phone call from the FBI clearly. A few days later, I was sitting in a mostly empty Indian restaurant in Midtown shaking hands with two FBI agents.
The authorities can scan your phones, track your face and find out when you leave your home. One of the world's biggest spying networks is aimed at regular people, and nobody can stop it.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
There's something oddly comforting about watching your favorite television characters navigate the stress — and joys — of the holiday season.
We've combed through all the top 10 song lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2019.
If a headless worm can regrow a memory, then where is the memory stored? And, if a memory can regenerate, could you transfer it?
A comparative analysis of historical and contemporary astronomical data has resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 star-like objects that unexpectedly vanished.
From the Automat to Sweetgreen Outpost, grabbing a bite during the workday has long sacrificed human contact and flavor to value and efficiency.
She's gonna ride till she can't no more.
Gary Larson's classic comic strip is finally on the internet, with daily updates from the archives (and rumors of new work).
After her daughter was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors, Christian influencer Kalley Heiligenthal called for prayers and money for her "resurrection."
Mike Jack unleashes unspeakable pain on his body to become the record holder for most Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute.
Living in a large city, I sometimes observe behavior that I find dangerous and/or abusive on the street, but as a young woman I hesitate to intervene, afraid of putting myself in harm's way.
Liverpool fans, get your act together. You too, Michaels.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.