Ah, Sunday: the day to relax, meal prep, and maybe share your home-cooking recipes with your pals on Twitter.

HOW TO MAKE ROASTED CHICKEN: THREAD

🍗 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/xyIkZYxkuc — nope (@LilNasX) November 3, 2019

That's exactly what Lil Nas X started to do yesterday—until things got a little weird.

First preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Place chicken in a roasting pan, and season generously inside and out with salt and pepper.. pic.twitter.com/bSbb36klW5 — nope (@LilNasX) November 3, 2019

Next you want to arrange dollops of the remaining margarine around the chicken's exterior. 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/gCkjLzV9Tn — nope (@LilNasX) November 3, 2019

OH MY GOD HE'S BREAKING IN pic.twitter.com/NNSkSy2cuL — nope (@LilNasX) November 3, 2019

Then in a small mixing bowl with heated oil you want to add onion, carrots, celery, and herbs to cook until soft, 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/zGWfEwmDQR — nope (@LilNasX) November 3, 2019

Is Lil Nas X OK?