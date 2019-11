HOW DID HE DO THAT?

The NHL season is just getting started and there have already been some incredible goals. Add another one to the collection, courtesy of the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, who gave his team a last-second overtime victory with this clever goal:

DID MATTHEW TKACHUK (@TKACHUKycheese_) JUST DO THAT?



YES HE DID! pic.twitter.com/zmK8px6vqS — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2019

Make sure you catch the slow-motion replay, so you can actually see what happens.



