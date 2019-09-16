These Are The People You Want Managing Your 401k When A Recession Hits

Chris Costello spotted a trend. An 18-year veteran of the financial advising industry, he’d often bump into people in his everyday life and get to talking shop. When these people learned what he did for a living, he kept hearing the same question.

“This probably happened to me 50 times. They’d ask ‘I’ve got this thing called a, uh, 40k1? Could you do me a favor? Would you mind looking at it?’” Costello said he would also politely nod, say of course he could take a look at their 401k, ask them to send over a simple monthly statement. “These people were knocking it dead in their careers,” Costello says of his newfound pro-bono clients. “And 90% of the time they had ****ed it up.”

From there, Costello and his longtime business partner Kevin Conard teamed up with their friend developer Randy AufDerHeide to build Blooom, the first ever fin-tech app for advising 401k from day one on the job until retirement.

That was in January of 2013. Since then, a lot has changed. Blooom now manages retirement accounts for 25,000 people, which amounts to a whopping $3.7 billion worth of assets. It’s been named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in personal finance.

Blooom works by asking for your current age and desired retirement date. Then it immediately tells you how to optimize your 401k to strategically save with that date in mind, and slowly calibrates that strategy over the course of years. And by making money through a single, low fee — not by taking percentages, commissions or moving 401ks around to different funds — Blooom makes exactly zero dollars and zero cents from Wall Street. Instead, every day, the company helps new people by providing free 401k checkups to determine how much of an account’s savings are being lost to high fees. One thing that hasn’t changed: Blooom is still the only robo-advisor that can manage your 401k.

Another thing that’s stayed the same: regular, everyday savers are still nervous about the market. The unemployment is slowly rising. Brexit and US-China tariffs have caused international trade to stutter step. The yield curve inverted. If you pay attention to headlines, you’ve probably seen all of these news items scroll across your feed in the last few months. And in all likelihood, you’ve seen them paired with a specific economic forecast: a recession is coming.

Staring down what could range from a downward blip to a terrible, unprecedented market freefall, what should one do with their retirement fund?

The simple answer: make sure it’s set up properly, then leave it the **** alone.

In his book “One Up On Wall Street,” famed mutual fund manager Peter Lynch tells the story of his time running the Fidelity Magellan fund. An obscure pile of money when he started, Lynch quickly turned Fidelity Magellan into a legendary tale. During his 13 years running the fund, it earned an annualized return of 29.2%. That’s an absolutely stunning number. Lynch doubled what the S&P 500 earned in that same span.

But here’s the craziest part of Lynch’s story: the average investor in his fund during his run as manager actually lost money.

How? Lynch and Costello both theorize people let fear get in the way of their saving goals. When they see a slight dip in any market, investors will often pull their money out. Then they miss the inevitable upswing.

“Anything that happens in the market has historically been temporary,” Costello says of recessions. The key to saving through one? Leave your money where it is, or risk becoming like one of Lynch’s ill-fated investors.

“All they had to do was leave it the **** alone,” says Costello.

Of course, it’s normal to be cautious with your retirement savings. In most households, they amount to the single greatest store of wealth. More than homes, cars or other investments. They key is to keep your emotions in check. Saving for retirement is a long process. There will be multiple recessions in the coming decades — there always are. There will be times when investors want to pump money into the market because of greed and take it out because of fear. Keeping those emotions in check and staying steady is the key.

Costello: “You gotta understand — you’re gonna be tempted, greedy, scared, whatever. Our job is to help you not act on it.”

