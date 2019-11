A black cat ran onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Its appearance on TV has led to quite a stir from other cats who were watching, as you can see from the video below:

My cats Max and Leo saw the black cat on Monday night football pic.twitter.com/Pq5DA3RzgN — Cindy Saucier (@Brat1st) November 5, 2019

And here's Westwood One's Kevin Harlan delivering a wonderful play-by-play of the cat on the field:

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019



[Via Twitter]