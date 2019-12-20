London's Shaolin Warriors, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Bleda's project "Fragments of Nightscapes: Johannesburg" is a body of work shot from 2014 to 2019 that delves into Johannesburg at night. The work, which is ongoing, was made in Jeppestown, Hillbrow, the central business district and Newtown. It is divided between a few segments, such as "Joburg Gothic" and "Fragments." And according to Bleda, each segment has a distinct style.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Over a period of five years, Schnetz visited more than 40 trade fairs, documenting on film an intriguing world driven by fierce competition to maximise profit.

[See the photos at iGNANT]

In his series Fugue State, photographer Max Mikulecky embarked on a month-long journey along the Santa Fe Trail: a historic route starting in Missouri and ending in New Mexico.

[See the photos at Plain Magazine]

The project began in 2016, when Shanghai-based photographer Xiaopeng Yuan was commissioned to shoot a campaign for a Chinese kidswear brand. Turning up to set, Yuan found western children in a makeshift suburban-American set — but he was not surprised. In many Asian countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea, it is common to see caucasian models in advertising local clothing brands, in magazine editorials, and even on television adverts.

"The image of whiteness reflects a perfect lifestyle," explains Yuan, who attributes this to the historically western-centric fashion industry. Attracted to the strangeness of this phenomenon, Yuan began to make personal images on the commission, using the pseudo-Western sets to stage photographs, now presented in his latest photobook, Campaign Child.

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

Munich-based photographer Bernhard Lang (previously) is known for his aerial shots that capture the inexact repetition and geometry of everyday life. His latest project, "Crate Stacks," focuses in on a German beverage production yard, a facet of an industry that employs about 60,000 people in more than 500 companies in the country.

[See the photos at Colossal]

In a leafy London suburb, a group of dedicated warriors have carved out a space where they can be the best versions of themselves - mind, body and soul. Welcome to Shaolin Temple UK: a martial arts school where the path to mastery starts within.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]