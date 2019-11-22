The Aftermath Of Nuclear Disaster, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Lee Bey's new book Southern Exposure celebrates the often-overlooked architecture of Chicago's South Side, an area known as a place of abandonment and violence

Some are in roadside zoos. Some are pets. Many are abused. A lack of regulation on big cats is putting animals and humans at risk.

With the sixty-five photographs published in his new book, "The Nevada Test Site," Gowin has zoomed out even further, turning his attention to the most existential of themes. In 1996, after years of lobbying, and with institutional backing from Princeton University, where he taught for three decades, Gowin was authorized to take pictures of what is now called the Nevada National Security Site, where, between 1951 and 1992, the government detonated more than nine hundred nuclear weapons.

Historically, Soho was always the centre of bohemian life in London - a neighbourhood notorious for drinking, fashion, cabaret, music, and the sex industry.

"There is Nothing New Under the Sun" is a reflection on contemporary culture and the world in which we live. The work is based on the Book of Ecclesiastes 1:11: "A generation goes, and a generation comes, but the earth remains forever. The sun rises, and the sun goes down and hastens to the place where it rises. What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun."

An Rong Xu has been documenting America's Chinese population for almost seven years.

