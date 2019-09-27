​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week’s picks:

“I’m less interested in specific buildings or architects than in the built environment, and how it reflects a country’s identity,” Koopmans says. “I find those Soviet apartment blocks fascinating because of their symmetry and rigidity, even though I know the experience of people who live there isn’t necessarily the best.” He’s similarly entranced by China’s new megacities, which seem to spring up overnight in the middle of nowhere.

Rather than photographing the acrobats most cinematic movements, van Schelven captured the moments before and after. This visual bookending of their tricks lends the series a playful edge; the acrobats are tumbling, falling, leaping and laughing — candidly enjoying themselves against the luminous sand and blue sky.

British photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor hopes to break down the stigma around skin issues with Epidermis, her candid new photo series challenging how we view imperfection. Epidermis features close-up portraits of 20 women from across the UK with varying skin conditions. The models pose in ways familiar from beauty shoots and celebrity Instagram snaps, except they wear no clothing or make-up – and there’s not an airbrush in sight.

It’s hard not to let your mind wander to iconic American imagery when you listen to the lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. Front porches on a hot summer day; a country fair on Main Street; the wind in your hair on a long road — Springsteen’s songs paint a vivid picture of the country and its evolution. But for Italian photographer Daria Addabbo, the songs are more than just images of screen doors and streetlights; she believes they are her American compass.

One of the many fascinating things about Japan and Tokyo, in particular, is its vast railway system and the people who use it. I live in California where we have an automobile culture and most of us spend many hours in cars getting around. For the Japanese, trains are the major means of transportation.

There’s something so satisfying about organizing colorful objects into neat grids like a game of Tetris, but there’s a new trend among emergency service workers that playfully brings the 1980s video game to real life.

Herwig explains that he became interested in the underground architecture of the stations while visiting Moscow and Tashkent. Because many of the metro stations were used as nuclear bomb shelters, they were considered military sites and photographing them was prohibited. “Although I likely could have gotten away with a few images I really wanted to do the series properly and cover all the cities in the former USSR with metro lines not just a few flashy ones in Moscow,” he told Colossal. “With restriction being lifted in many of the cities it meant I could have a go at it.”

Epstein’s decision to photograph Mt. Rushmore — or Six Grandfathers, as it’s known to the Lakota — with the Presidents’ faces partially obscured by clouds, is an eloquent if subtle comment on life under Trump, as is the photograph of a blue-skied day at the veteran’s encampment at Standing Rock. An American flag blows in the wind upside down—flown as a signal, per federal code, of dire distress.

