In Subway (1986) Bruce Davidson shows New York City looking sweaty, rowdy and visceral. You can almost hear the loud clank of metal on metal, smell the fumes of signature graffiti paint, and feel keys pressed hard into sweaty palms as riders push the jagged edges through their fingers. We’ve seen NYC in the fear era through Meryl Meisler’s photographs of Bushwick, and now Davidson follows Willy Spiller into the city’s subterranean nerve system, where scare stories are born and retold by survivors who made the journey from office to home. Not all of it was myth: in first three months of 1979 eight people were murdered on the New York Subway.

Rarely does one see brutalist architecture in the city of London. Primarily, these buildings were perceived as rebellious and grotesque, only to become the “go-to” style for commercial and governmental buildings after the Second World War. Nowadays, with the real estate market demands and dominance of contemporary architecture, these monumental grey structures are gradually fading away.

Schriek’s work emphasizes body movement as a result of her lifelong curiosity with the human form. “From a young age I’ve been fascinated with my own body. The way it can be formed, how I can sculpt it, and how it can move,” she tells IGNANT. “It’s why I danced when I was younger, and it took me a while to realize I could mix this interest together with my interest in photography; mixing disciplines”. Schriek’s performative images are taken in public spaces, “one of the only spaces we share with one another,” she says. Creating both directed and unstaged compositions, Schriek uses her subject’s bodies as tools to communicate emotion.

Prompted by a car crash that shook up her life, Marcia Resnick’s 1978 photobook, Re-visions, is an ironic and autobiographical collection of staged photographs about her adolescence.

The eighty-three photographs in the book were culled from more than twenty-seven thousand that Frank took in Nebraska, Montana, Connecticut, South Carolina, Georgia, New York, California, and various points in between. The original cover features a gracefully composed image of a trolley car in New Orleans, the passengers gazing directly out, as if deliberately holding eye contact with the viewer. It is a document of a mid-century American conveyance, but also a subtle testament to much more.

With space at a premium in the densely packed city, these cemeteries built into the surrounding mountains loom ominously over Hong Kong. Many of these terraced burial sites were built in the 1980s as a last-ditch effort to create more space in a city that is running out of places to bury the dead

