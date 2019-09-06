The Unbuilt Streets Of California&#8217;s Ghost Metropolis, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week
​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week’s picks:


Photography-Loving Sea Captain Captures The Quiet Beauty In Everyday Moments

Lin is a self-taught photographer who has been honing his skills since 2014, and it’s not quite his full-time job—yet. He is a sea captain by day, which is where he has shot some of his most striking compositions featuring a bird’s-eye view of a seafarer cleaning a ship deck juxtaposed with the crackled ocean waters. Lin now has many exhibitions and photography awards under his belt, and he’s even closer to pursuing the field full-time.

[See the photos at My Modern Met]


Portrait Of Britain 2019

“With the return of Portrait of Britain, the question of national identity has never seemed so loaded,” says Bainbridge. “Facing a divided nation, Portrait of Britain aims to frame these questions of identity differently, looking at who we are as a nation of individuals, apart from the politics of division.” 

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]


Enshroud

Today, the hijab is often reduced to a vilified symbol, rendering it a pawn in the nationalistic culture of fear. Women in hijab risk stereotyping, social exclusion, judgement and abuse. Many associate the veil with extremism and female suppression. These interpretations do not represent the complete story.

[See the photos at LensCulture]


A Photographer’s Intimate Self-Portrait Of Womanhood In Middle Age

[W]hat is true is that signs of aging in women are treated as though they ought to be invisible, which makes the subject a natural one for Elinor Carucci, a photographer who has long been drawn to the disconcerting closeup.

[See the photos at The New Yorker]


39 Pics Of The Ruins Of Fukushima Eight Years After The Nuclear Disaster

Opuszczona szkoła w strefie wykluczenia 7 lat po tsunami i awarii reaktora w elektrowni Fukushima. Jadąc tam myślałam,…

Posted by Deadinside.eu on Monday, May 14, 2018

PL/ENGFukushima – od zawsze była moim największym urbexowym marzeniem, które udało mi się spełnić w marcu 2018. Radość…

Posted by Deadinside.eu on Monday, May 28, 2018

I love abandoned places but being there was just too traumatic. From the moment you step there,  you are surrounded by the depth of the tragedy which happened. It was breaking my soul.

[See the photos at Bored Panda]


The Unbuilt Streets Of California’s Ghost Metropolis

View this post on Instagram

In 1958, sociologist turned real estate developer Nathan K. Mendelsohn purchased 82,000 acres of land in the Mojave Desert with the intent of master-planning California's next great metropolis. In his series, California City, California, photographer Noritaka Minami draws focus on California City as it exists today. Employing an aerial perspective, Minami documents the vast scale and ambition of the project in a high-key aesthetic that reflects the dry environment below. Seen from above, the city’s seemingly endless system of roads takes on the appearance of blueprints or planning documents, recalling the potential of Mendelsohn's original design and inciting visions of how this land may be developed in coming years. "California City, California" by Noritaka Minami is on display pre-security, in Terminal 3. http://bit.ly/2pJLqjm . . . #photography #NoritakaMinami #CaliforniaCity #California #aerialphotography #desert #MojaveDesert #plannedcity #metropolis #urbanplanning

A post shared by SFO Museum (@sfomuseum) on

Founded in the 1950s, California City was intended to rival Los Angeles in size. It never took off.

[See the photos at Wired]

