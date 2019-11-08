The Urban Shepherd Of Paris, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week
​​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:​


Candid Coincidences On The Streets Of NYC

When photographer Jonathan Higbee moved to New York City, he was overwhelmed by the constant action around him. That's when he turned to his camera in order to make sense of it all and embarked on what would become a well-loved street photography project—simply and aptly called Coincidences

A Window Into The Life Of Indigenous Women In The Siberian Arctic

In October 2016, Alegra Ally travelled to the Yamal Peninsula in northwest Siberia, Russia, to join the indigenous Nenet tribe during their seasonal migration. Clad in hooded fur and heavy boots, every year the Nenets herd their reindeer more than 800 miles across the Arctic tundra, following the same route as their ancestors did for centuries before. 

Lost And Found

"I really like this Brighton Beach picture. It's one of my favorites in the whole book. I love it. I think it's a son and his mother - she's giving me a fierce look and he doesn't even know I'm there. " – Bruce Gilden talks us through a selection of his favorite images from his new book, 'Lost and Found', revealing the imaginary scenarios and backstories he weaves for himself about his subjects, as well as how they fit into - and illustrate - the development of his personal style over time. PHOTO: Brighton Beach. NYC. NYC. 1978.

Bruce Gilden's new book, Lost and Found, is - as the title suggests - the result of a happy accident: the rediscovery of some 2000-odd rolls from his early days photographing New York City. The images made over the years spanning 1978-1984, had been relegated to filing cabinets by Gilden at the time, yet last summer - after a house move - he found them again, and said to himself, "These are pretty good, what the hell happened here?'"

The Urban Shepherd Of Paris

Julie-Lou Dubreuilh has been a shepherd for seven years in Paris and its suburbs, and founded the Clinamen collective in the city. The photographer Abdulmonam Eassa spotted her flock in the French capital and went to her village to meet her.

Life, Death And Preserving Tradition On An Estonian Island Of Only A Few Hundred People

Kihnu, Estonia, September 2013. First day of school after summer holidays in Kihnu. In 2013 there was 36 pupils in Kihnu school. To ensure the cultural heritage transmission, the classes benefit of a local program that includes teaching of the Kihnu dialect, music and some handicrafts. Kihnu is an Estonian island located in the Riga gulf. The island is listed as World Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO for the unique expression of its culture (music, clothing, custom).

Photographer Jeremie Jung's "Kihnu, the Estonian Isle of Traditions" is a photo documentary project about an island inhabited by only 500 people in the Baltic Sea. It is a place where the people embrace tradition, including wearing traditional clothing, speaking the local dialect and teaching their children folk traditions in school. But it is also a place that embraces modern life.

Photographing The Afterlives And Second Acts Of America's Movie Palaces

These movie palaces were fixtures of American cities large and small for the first half of the 20th century, providing suitably wondrous escapist backdrops to the celluloid fantasies of their screens, especially during the Great Depression of the 1930s. But by the late 1950s, as urban populations declined, seats in these huge spaces grew hard to fill, and the Hollywood studio system that had created them had also fallen apart. Some found second lives as performance and event venues, but many fell into disrepair or were demolished.

[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

