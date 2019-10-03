The Village Where the Sun Never Sets In Summer, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week’s picks:

The photographer Mark Mahaney travelled to Utqiagvik this past January, during the final days of the season’s polar night. “Landing, it looked like we were dropping down onto the moon,” he told me recently.

“I would drink bleach right now.” Kate shakes her head, and her long, sun-streaked brown hair, piled high in a messy bun, shivers. “That’s so bad, and I don’t mean it,” she quickly adds.

Nine-year-old Maria wakes up and can’t wait for her party day to get started, after the first communion sacrament she received the day before. When the photographers and the videomakers arrive at her home, she slips into her bedroom and puts on some makeup to welcome the guests. She is ready for the day she will never forget.

“I know that it probably sounds ridiculous from the outside,” Chris Wilmore says. “It’s hard to explain. But I can tell you that I have solved beefs with guys I hated before I fought them, and now we talk regularly.”

‘Invasio’ is a collection of digital composite photographs, in which Escobar has placed garish signage on the pristine beaches of Puerto Escondido, reflecting “the invasion and change that civilization has inflicted on nature, intervening and destroying even the most pristine and faraway places.”

“I mixed up the images to create a false sense of authority, so the viewer is at the mercy of how we choose to sequence it,” says Latham, who was interested in drawing parallels between the narrative of his book, and that of the police. This is largely manifested in the design. Sugar Paper Theories is bound in the same style as the police case files that Latham, a huge collector of paraphernalia relating to his projects, managed to obtain. “We wanted it to be like a conspiracy theorist’s manifesto,” Latham explains.

Elliott Erwitt’s photographs of the infamously social author’s meticulously planned masked ball.

Photographer Bastiaan van Aarle took a photograph at exactly 1:20 am on 31 consecutive days to document the phenomenon.

