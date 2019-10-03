The Village Where the Sun Never Sets In Summer, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week
​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week’s picks:

Life In Alaska During The Round-The-Clock Darkness Of Polar Night

The photographer Mark Mahaney travelled to Utqiagvik this past January, during the final days of the season’s polar night. “Landing, it looked like we were dropping down onto the moon,” he told me recently. 

[See the photos at The New Yorker]

When Choice Is 221 Miles Away: The Nightmare Of Getting An Abortion In The South

Kate has been trying to get an abortion since March. It’s a Friday evening at the end of May, and she was just turned away from an Arkansas clinic, about 200 miles from her home in Mississippi.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ “My one goal, as pathetic as it sounds, was do not walk across that stage pregnant,” says Kate, a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi. “Everything I worked for…I’m going to remember graduating and being pregnant.”⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ In the morning, she’ll have to go back home to Oxford, Mississippi, where she’ll wait yet another week, and return to the clinic in Little Rock for the third and hopefully final time.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Kate has been struggling to get an abortion in Mississippi, a state that has attempted to place a severe gestational limit on abortion twice in recent years. The state mandates every patient undergo medically inaccurate counseling and be subjected to an ultrasound and a 24-hour waiting period, which means two separate trips to the clinic. Nearly half of Mississippians seeking abortion care travel out of state to get it, but even then, its neighbors in the Bible Belt aren’t much better off. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ To get her abortion, Kate has enlisted the help of Laurie Bertram Roberts, co-founder and the executive director of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund, the only abortion fund in the state. Roberts has run an organization for the past six years that’s neither seamless nor neatly organized, but it is powerful. Its budget grew to $110,000 this year and it helps at least 10 or so individuals each month get abortions, sometimes smuggling those in abusive relationships out of their homes for the procedure.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Click the link in our bio to read more about Kate's battle for abortion access—and about the woman fighting to preserve women's right to choose in a state that wants to do away with it.⁠⠀ (📸: Annie Flanagan/Mother Jones)

“I would drink bleach right now.”

Kate shakes her head, and her long, sun-streaked brown hair, piled high in a messy bun, shivers. “That’s so bad, and I don’t mean it,” she quickly adds.

[See the photos at Mother Jones]

The Lavish First Communions In Naples

Nine-year-old Maria wakes up and can’t wait for her party day to get started, after the first communion sacrament she received the day before. When the photographers and the videomakers arrive at her home, she slips into her bedroom and puts on some makeup to welcome the guests. She is ready for the day she will never forget.

[See the photos at The Guardian]

These Men Gather In Backyards To Settle Scores — And Reduce Gun Violence — By Pummeling One Another

“I know that it probably sounds ridiculous from the outside,” Chris Wilmore says. “It’s hard to explain. But I can tell you that I have solved beefs with guys I hated before I fought them, and now we talk regularly.”

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

The Invasion Of Civilization

‘Invasio’ is a collection of digital composite photographs, in which Escobar has placed garish signage on the pristine beaches of Puerto Escondido, reflecting “the invasion and change that civilization has inflicted on nature, intervening and destroying even the most pristine and faraway places.”

[See the photos at iGNANT]

Iceland’s Notorious Case Of Memory Implantation

“I mixed up the images to create a false sense of authority, so the viewer is at the mercy of how we choose to sequence it,” says Latham, who was interested in drawing parallels between the narrative of his book, and that of the police. This is largely manifested in the design. Sugar Paper Theories is bound in the same style as the police case files that Latham, a huge collector of paraphernalia relating to his projects, managed to obtain. “We wanted it to be like a conspiracy theorist’s manifesto,” Latham explains.

[See the photos at the British Journal of Photography]

Inside Truman Capote’s Black And White Ball

On November 28, 1966, Truman Capote – at the height of his literary and societal powers following the runaway success of 'In Cold Blood' – threw a party in New York’s Plaza Hotel. The guest list included Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow, a Vanderbuilt, and an Italian Princess, as well as myriad assorted gems of the city’s upper echelons. . Today on Magnum: To mark what would have been Capote's 95th birthday, we share Elliott Erwitt's photographs of the infamously social author's meticulously planned masked ball, alongside an excerpt from a new novelisation of Capote's life. Link in bio. . PHOTO: Truman Capote's "Black and White Ball" at the Plaza Hotel. New York City, USA. 1966. . © #ElliottErwitt/#MagnumPhotos . #TrumanCapote #NewYork

Elliott Erwitt’s photographs of the infamously social author’s meticulously planned masked ball.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

The Icelandic Village Where The Sun Never Sets in Summer

Photographer Bastiaan van Aarle took a photograph at exactly 1:20 am on 31 consecutive days to document the phenomenon.

[See the photos at Wired]

