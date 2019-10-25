Remembering The Terror And Mayhem Of Woodstock '99, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

bulgarian photographer mariyan atanasov reimagines the urban architecture of bulgaria by creating oversized tetris-like scenarios. in his surreal photo series titled 'urban tetris', atanasov transforms sofia's high-rise apartment blocks into abstract forms reminiscent of the classic video game.

Fifteen years ago he (photographer Todd Antony) moved to London work as a commercial photographer and pursue personal projects such as Cholita Climbers, a series documenting Aymara indigenous women of Bolivia, who summited the 22,841ft peak of Mt Aconcagua — the highest mountain outside of Asia — in January 2019. They made this historic climb eschewing traditional climbing clothing in favor of their traditional, vibrant, billowing dresses, using their traditional shawls to carry equipment rather than backpacks.

Viktor's "hyperrealities" are often quite controversial and grotesque, built using the extreme contrast between a low-fi "simple snapshot aesthetic" and high-end post-production.

"Woodstock '99 was a culmination of the '90s, in the same way Altamont Free Concert was the end of the '60s," says photographer Mike Schreiber, who attended the four-day festival of "peace, love, and happiness" on assignment for Spin magazine […] But things didn't quite go as planned. The festival ended up being marred by violence, sexual assault, fires, a gruesome heatwave, and price gouging.

Club Scum, a monthly party that embraces punk and drag, is a distillation of the fringe-friendly gay underground on the Eastside.

Surekha has perched in a tree to eat fruit. In some areas, menstruating women are not allowed to touch trees like the Peepal tree (a tree that represents the God Vishnu) and fruit.

