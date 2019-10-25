Remembering The Terror And Mayhem Of Woodstock '99, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

Digg · Updated:

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:


Tetris Blocks

bulgarian photographer mariyan atanasov reimagines the urban architecture of bulgaria by creating oversized tetris-like scenarios. in his surreal photo series titled 'urban tetris', atanasov transforms sofia's high-rise apartment blocks into abstract forms reminiscent of the classic video game.

[See the photos at designboom]


Sing It From The Mountain Tops: The Women Reclaiming Cholita Identity In Bolivia

View this post on Instagram

A couple more images from my new personal project on the 'Climbing Cholitas'. The 2nd image shows the cholitas on the 2.9km Zongo Glacier (you have to look pretty hard to see them) which has retreated roughly 220m in the last 20 years. The Cholitas were telling me that snowfall at lower altitudes on the mountain is much rarer than it ever used to be, due a striking rise in the altitude of freezing levels in the region . The Cholita Climbers are a group of Aymara indigenous women who are breaking stereotypes and shifting perceptions. In January of this year they summited the 22,841ft peak of Mt Aconcagua. The highest mountain outside of Asia. And did so eschewing traditional climbing clothing in favour of their traditional, vibrant, billowing dresses, and using their traditional shawls to carry equipment rather than backpacks. . The word 'Cholita' has previously been used as a pejorative term for the indigenous Aymara women of Bolivia. But these woman are reclaiming it as a badge of honour. . In the very recent past, as little as 10 years ago, Bolivia's indigenous Aymara women were socially ostracised and systematically marginalised. Known as 'cholitas', these women, easily identified by their wide skirts, braided hair and bowler hats, suffered racial discrimination and could be refused entry to certain restaurants, using public transport and entering certain public spaces such as the capitals central square, Plaza Murillo . While these woman have been advocating for their rights since at least the 1960's, their movement was further invigorated by the 2005 election of Evo Morales. Bolivia's first Amerindian president. Since then the majority indigenous population have seen greater recognition and autonomy. . . . . . #bolivia #bolivia🇧🇴 #cholita #cholitas #cholitaclimbers #lapaz #lapazbolivia #climbing #climbinglovers #climbinglife #explorebolivia #explore #gooutside #gooutsideandplay #adventure #mountain #mountains #landscapephotography #landscape #landscapelove #portrait #snow #glacier #myfeatureshoot #phaseone #phaseonephoto #xf100mp #profotoglobal

A post shared by Todd Antony (@toddantonyphoto) on

Fifteen years ago he (photographer Todd Antony) moved to London work as a commercial photographer and pursue personal projects such as Cholita Climbers, a series documenting Aymara indigenous women of Bolivia, who summited the 22,841ft peak of Mt Aconcagua — the highest mountain outside of Asia — in January 2019. They made this historic climb eschewing traditional climbing clothing in favor of their traditional, vibrant, billowing dresses, using their traditional shawls to carry equipment rather than backpacks.

[See the photos at Feature Shoot]


Welcome To The Dark And Absurd World Of Macedonian Photographer Viktor Naumovski

View this post on Instagram

#meetthecast #viktornaumovski

A post shared by Viktor Naumovski (@vvnaumovski) on

Viktor's "hyperrealities" are often quite controversial and grotesque, built using the extreme contrast between a low-fi "simple snapshot aesthetic" and high-end post-production.

[See the photos at It's Nice That]


Remembering The Terror And Mayhem Of Woodstock '99

"Woodstock '99 was a culmination of the '90s, in the same way Altamont Free Concert was the end of the '60s," says photographer Mike Schreiber, who attended the four-day festival of "peace, love, and happiness" on assignment for Spin magazine […] But things didn't quite go as planned. The festival ended up being marred by violence, sexual assault, fires, a gruesome heatwave, and price gouging.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Club Scum, a monthly party that embraces punk and drag, is a distillation of the fringe-friendly gay underground on the Eastside.

[See the photos at The New York Times]


Reinventing Tradition: Fighting Against Menstrual Restrictions In Nepal

View this post on Instagram

Next week I will be exhibiting (for the first time!) my project about menstrual restrictions and beyond in the @biennalxmiserachs , in #Palafurgell, #Catalunya, along with incredible talented photographers as #sandrabalsells , @samuel_aranda13 or @lorenzo.meloni . Also, @magnumfoundation will be doing a deep retrospective about the master #henrycartierbresson _ Surekha, a 14-year-old girl from a remote Nepalese village, has perched upon a tree to eat some fruits. She had her first period a few months ago. Her daily acitivities are going to school, and taking care of her grandmother and the cattle. Her family is in Mombay, India, where she will emigrate soon after finishing her primary education. Most of the young men from the rural areas of the Far West of Nepal are working in countries like India or the Gulf Countries. _ #documentaryphotography #photohraphy photography #documentary #photojournalist #photojournalism #nepal #photography #lensculture #asia #womenempowerment #womenempoweringwomen #reportagespotlight #reportage #featureshoot

A post shared by Maria Contreras Coll (@mariacontrerascoll) on

Surekha has perched in a tree to eat fruit. In some areas, menstruating women are not allowed to touch trees like the Peepal tree (a tree that represents the God Vishnu) and fruit.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.