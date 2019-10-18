Photographing A Teenager Over The Course Of Eight Years, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

These photographs of Brooklyn tell a larger American story, one that touches on immigration, community, nature and home.

Her lauded series 'Women Between Inhaling and Exhaling' chronicles female life in former Czechoslovakia beginning in the 1970s, and after, during the uncertain transition from Communist rule to a post-Socialist nation. The sizeable collection is separated into seven pillars: adolescence, maternity, fun, work, eroticism, faith and old age. The moments between women's first and last breaths - shown in photographs of KyndrovÃ¡'s own grandmother kissing her husband on his deathbed, a teenager in the passionate throes of a first kiss, and the agony and ecstasy of birth - are captured with intimacy and candour.

I spent a whole year travelling around Scotland meeting amazing outdoor swimmers in all weathers and temperatures. I'm a keen outdoor swimmer myself, and also a photographer and decided to do this personal project […] Everyone I met had a wonderful story to tell, and most come to the water for some sort of healing, they told me stories of grief, depression, anxiety, PTSD, body confidence issues, chronic pain and more and how the water helps so much with these issues.

Photographer Reuben Wu is known for his artistic landscape imagery, which he creates by using LED lights attached to a drone. By taking long-exposure photographs, Wu is able to have complete control over how we perceive light within the environment. His newest work even incorporates light painting for an even more surreal effect. For his latest adventure, he traveled to Bolivia and ventured high into the Andes in order to visit the world's largest salt flat—Salar de Uyuni.

Neil admits that the project only worked because of the friendship that developed between Roy and himself - 'I don't think it's the type of thing you can pre-determine.' During the course of the project, Neil would notice the changes in Roy physically and psychologically, and overtime they had met up, they would quickly re-establish their friendship and working process.

Martin Parr's early black and white photographs of the North of England are a remarkable record of an all-but disappeared society.

