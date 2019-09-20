The Scientists Who Will Be Trapped In Arctic Ice For A Year, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week’s picks:

From big-scramble zebra crossings to a man in a hedge, the award-winning street photographer [Shin Noguchi] revels in the life that swirls around him

[See the photos at The Guardian]

In the eleventh edition of her ongoing series of photobooks, Scheynius chronicles her best friend’s experience of pregnancy and the act of giving birth

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

Magnum photographer David Hurn reflects on the more than 40 years he has spent documenting the changing face of rural Wales

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

Hundreds of people have undergone intense preparation for an expedition designed to figure out what a warming Arctic means for us all.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

There are thirty-six different states in Nigeria, each with its own set of tribes, individual family customs, community ideologies and neuroses, rationales and taboos. Finances allowing, Nigerian weddings are densely peopled affairs spanning days or weeks, uncompromising in their opulence.

[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Photographer Michael Light captures surreal, manmade marks in the Great Basin region.

[See the photos at Wired]

Caleb Stein’s monochrome collection of portraits is an “ode” to the small town of Poughkeepsie, that finds its resolution in the edenic summer atmosphere of the local swimming spot.

[See the photos at LensCulture]

“This is my 27th year being incarcerated. I’ve been scared, lonely, hurt, disappointed, and forgotten.”

[See the photos at BuzzFeed News]