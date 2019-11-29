​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Earlier this year, The Washington Post reported that retailers have closed more than 15,000 stores since 2017 and an estimated 75,000 stores will close by 2026. In "The Retail Apocalypse," Rieser uses an architectural approach to create striking images of these now-stark hulls of retail and the world they left behind.

Old automobiles, from sedans and trucks to camper vans and R.V.s, the once-powerful machines have been subsumed beneath towering trees and twisting vines. "I am fascinated by the thought that in the end nature will take over man," reflects Strogalski. "With peace, lasting continuity, flexibility in harmony with permanent adaptation, nature seems to reclaim what one wants to take away from it."

In the modern era of commuter apps like Uber and Lyft, the dependable taxi is often overlooked. However, Mumbai-based journalist Rachel Lopez has spent two years capturing the secret artistic worlds that exist within the city's taxis, shedding new light on surroundings locals take for granted.

"I spend several hours a week searching gay and queer hookup ads - for my work, but also out of a fascination with the insights they pose about our human condition," says Mitchell Moreno. "I've always been struck by the incredible specificity of the types of people and things that are requested on 'men-for-men' sites, and how this speaks more broadly to the ways in which gender, class and other identity categories are constructed and performed."

An enthralling record of techno history, Tilman's 20-year archive, titled Zeitmaschine (or "Time Machine"), is an absolute wonder to navigate. One clubber, with their back facing the camera, wears a feisty-looking spiked headband, while another sees a Bandulu raver throwing some boxy shapes, and another sees Carl Cox sweating into another man's watch. These are the careless scenes of a club culture that, quite frankly, is no more.

Located in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard and sold to the Soviet Union in the early 1920s, the town was once one of the purest expressions of Communism in the Soviet Union. In its heyday there were over a thousand inhabitants who thrived in its activity and purpose, under the watchful eye of the KGB (and the imposing silhouette of Lenin's statue). Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, orders were given to immediately vacate the town and return to the mainland. May's haunting imagery reveals traces of this hasty exit: cluttered desks, framed photographs and empty swimming pools remain perfectly preserved and frozen in time.

