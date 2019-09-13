10 of the top-polling Democratic candidates came together in Houston on Thursday night for the third Democratic presidential primary debate, hosted by ABC News. Several of the front-runners — including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — duked it out over health care and there were several key moments that stood out from the night.
Joe Biden Clashes With Rivals Over Health Care
Kamala Harris Compares Donald Trump To ‘The Little Man’ In ‘The Wizard Of Oz’
Andrew Yang Announces He Will Use Donor Money To Give 10 People $1,000 A Month
Julian Castro Questions Obama Administration’s Immigration Policy To Joe Biden’s Face
Bernie Sanders Is Asked By Jorge Ramos About How His Socialism Differs From Venezuela
Joe Biden Responds To Question Over The Legacy Of Slavery — By Suggesting Families Keep ‘Record Players On At Night’ For Their Children
Burundi in East Africa is one of the world’s poorest countries – and perhaps the most ignored. The scene of historic ethnic conflict, its messianic president offers stability to an international community terrified of another genocide in the region. But the police state he has finessed now tortures, rapes and kills with near impunity.
Mortal Kombat’s gore was a sensitive subject for American society at large. The moment word of fatalities spread beyond arcades and into schools, homes, and churches, parents and politicians went on the warpath.
Astute commenters seem to have identified the car — seen on a highway in the Czech Republic — as an older GP2 Series car. GP2 was F1's little brother, but this car is still definitely not street legal.
A long standing bit of fodder for conspiracy theorists of the American persuasion includes various imagery found on the United States’ one dollar bill, with the most infamous of graphics on said nefarious item being the so-called "All-Seeing Eye", more properly titled the "Eye of Providence".
Before I left on a three-week trip this summer, I had drinks with my brother Kudzai at Nacho Borracho. We sat at the bar. I ordered a glass of white wine; he had a Diet Coke. When the drinks were served, we clinked glasses in honor of his big achievement: He had just quit his low-paying job and was about to begin classes at Seattle University's law school. That day, Wednesday, June 12, he had...
Over the past three years, hundreds of schools have closed across Puerto Rico. Their ruins are among the most visible evidence of the island’s vicious circle of poor governance, neglect by Washington and environmental catastrophe.
Do you have fond memories of playing "Link's Awakening" on your way to school? Us too! Now it's time to relive those pleasant memories with a ground-up remake of this classic "Zelda" adventure on the Nintendo Switch.
I understand that sex work is work because it is the work I do. I watched Lolita long before I became a sex worker, but not long before I began exchanging sex for things: something to eat, something to smoke, a place to sleep, a job opportunity.