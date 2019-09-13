PUT YOUR RECORDS ON

10 of the top-polling Democratic candidates came together in Houston on Thursday night for the third Democratic presidential primary debate, hosted by ABC News. Several of the front-runners — including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — duked it out over health care and there were several key moments that stood out from the night.

Joe Biden Clashes With Rivals Over Health Care

Kamala Harris Compares Donald Trump To ‘The Little Man’ In ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

Andrew Yang Announces He Will Use Donor Money To Give 10 People $1,000 A Month

Julian Castro Questions Obama Administration’s Immigration Policy To Joe Biden’s Face

Bernie Sanders Is Asked By Jorge Ramos About How His Socialism Differs From Venezuela

Joe Biden Responds To Question Over The Legacy Of Slavery — By Suggesting Families Keep ‘Record Players On At Night’ For Their Children

