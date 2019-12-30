The Best Memes Of 2019

Every Friday, the Digg editors round up the best memes of the week — which means we've all spent a lot of time thinking about memes this year. With that in mind, we've each picked our favorite meme of the year and shared some of the best examples of each. The memes will only get better in 2020 (we hope), but these are the cream of the 2019 crop:

Dan Fallon

Jonathan Frakes Saying 'It's Fiction'



This supercut of Jonathan Frakes — host of the 1990s TV show "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction" — declaring in a delightful variety of ways that something is "pure fiction" was hardly the dominant meme of the year. But in a 2019 that has frequently defied belief, Frakes' kind-hearted insistence that you've been hoodwinked feels perfectly matched to our moment in time.

every time someone says they found a good billionaire pic.twitter.com/EVQbXDCnBM — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) April 17, 2019

"Oh shit, I'm in a great mood today"



Depression: pic.twitter.com/tJm6bxZtoJ — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) April 16, 2019

me: you said we could go to McDonald's after church if we were good



my mother: pic.twitter.com/Z5dzXjOZRI — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) April 18, 2019

Me: I'm going to start exercising daily and eating healthy



Also me: pic.twitter.com/U8paNn5Kyo — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) April 18, 2019

When I tell myself I'm just going to watch one episode & NOT the entire series in one sitting pic.twitter.com/lKgOd0J2Ly — Angelica Trae (@ayytrae) April 18, 2019

Pang-Chieh Ho

Baby Yoda Memes



It came in late this year, but judging from the disastrous reception to "The Rise of Skywalker" and the tepid response to "The Mandalorian," Baby Yoda might be the best thing to happen to the Star Wars franchise this year. Sure, it's a cunning design that is sure to rake in big bucks for Disney in terms of merchandising, but do we really care when we can see the magic that is Baby Yoda sipping soup? The meme force is strong with this one, and even more so when the Baby Yoda meme collides with the universe of other popular memes.



Cutest Disney princess I am. pic.twitter.com/phlXLePjkU — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

I'm enjoying this more than I should. pic.twitter.com/UaAB5l7khR — Tom Costantino (@TomCostantino) November 18, 2019

Powerful the force is. pic.twitter.com/WbNKuWrjZR — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was baby yoda pic.twitter.com/flecc40nTK — robert franco (@responsiblerob) December 17, 2019

Molly Bradley

The Kombucha Reaction TikTok



This wonderful person in this wonderful TikTok is, to me, everything. As a card-carrying waffler who typically takes a long time and a lot of back-and-forth before I decide how I feel about most things, this sequence of "No. Well — nuh-uh. Unless — ?" speaks to me on a very personal level. But her widespread relevance proves that Kombucha Girl — or Brittany Tomlinson, as she's known in the real world — also captured something universal: the way we ping-pong back and forth between polarized hot takes about cultural moments, maybe. Or maybe not, maybe it's not that at all. No, that actually seems about right. Unless — ?



me trying to decide within 30 seconds of meeting a man if we're going to get married pic.twitter.com/6nzOFdqb7r — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 12, 2019

Me watching the manicurist paint my nails with some random Essie color that I chose on a whim pic.twitter.com/9eunROQOjM — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) August 12, 2019

"Do you want another shot"



Me 7 shots deep already: pic.twitter.com/VdypLzWhJF — fabiola❄️ (@fabee__) August 13, 2019

me reading back my own writing. pic.twitter.com/cb4zlWjjIG — sarah fowerbaugh (@sarfow11) August 12, 2019

James Crugnale

Woman Yelling At Cat



The mega-viral meme of the woman yelling at a cat at the dinner table truly captured the imagination of the internet in 2019. Juxtaposing Taylor Armstrong's emotional moment from a 2011 "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" episode with a Tumblr photo of Smudge the cat's bemused reaction to vegetables allowed people to run wild with their creativity with hundreds of mischievous captions. And there could even be a reunion in the works, with the owner of Smudge saying she would be open to recreating the meme in real life, telling Business Insider, "If Smudge were able to meet her in person for a photo, I would definitely be interested," she said. "However, that would be Smudge's call."



These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG — chey (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019

BTW "woman yelling at a cat" is me https://t.co/Gevxe5LQ1B — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) October 27, 2019

Honorable Mention: Cliff Wife

Watch This YouTuber's Wife Tell The Incredible Story Of How She Fell Off A Cliff

Over Memorial Day weekend, the internet found collective schadenfreude in regards to an unintentionally hilarious, over-the-top tweet posted by YouTuber Shaun McBride AKA Shonduras — who breathlessly wrote "i watched my wife fall off a cliff ... you're (sic) whole world can change in a matter of seconds. mine almost did. a good reminder to be grateful for every moment of it. the good and the bad. the happy and the sad. because you're here." The accompanying video showed McBride's wife take a slight tumble off a small hill in Hawaii. The comically overhyped clip gained instant meme status and the internet had a field day with what became known as "cliff wife," inspiring scores of netizens to tweet snarky limericks e.g. Rob Rousseau's "give me a cliff wife and free my soul / i want you to tumble from a mid-sized knoll / for viral fame." The tweet was later deleted but nothing is truly deleted from the internet.



Cliff wife guy became the ultimate "wife guy" as defined by the New York Times's Amanda Hess as "a man who has risen to prominence online by posting content about his wife."



please. my wife. she fell off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/bAhfIG7q1d — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 26, 2019

please be with me and my family during this trying time. My wife fell off a cliff and then exploded



pic.twitter.com/nTOtXOCWAM — it's still christmas to me damnit (Lauf) (@tweetlauf) May 25, 2019

i watched my wife fall off a cliff…

you're whole world can change in a matter of seconds. mine almost did. a good reminder to be grateful for every moment of it. the good and the bad. the happy and the sad. because you're here. pic.twitter.com/BEO8OhXZAx — Snolly (@snollygoster123) May 25, 2019