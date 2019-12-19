The Best Books Of 2019, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2019 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology



The Best Books Of 2019





10. 'In The Dream House' — Carmen Maria Machado

Emotional and physical abuse in queer relationships is a taboo subject. In this earth-shattering memoir, Carmen Maria Machado breaks the silence. In the Dream House is a primal scream. Poetic, surprising, heartbreaking, and in every way, unexpected, it's like nothing I've read before.

[Book Riot]

9. 'The Topeka School' — Ben Lerner

I dunno if Ben Lerner was reading a lot of Faulkner when he wrote The Topeka School or if he naturally shares some of that writer's fixations (clan, memory, language) and modes (doom-filled, funny, allusive), but either way: damn. Channeling W.F. in a work that is wholly nonderivative and frighteningly contemporary is a feat I can't adequately evaluate, only admire.

[Vulture]

8. 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' — Taffy Brodesser-Akner

The New York Times staff writer (and former GQ correspondent) updates the marriage novel for our dating-app era, transforming the dark—and darkly hilarious—stuff of a modern separation into the book of summer 2019.

[GQ]

7. 'The Yellow House' — Sarah Broom

This forceful, rolling and many-chambered memoir, set largely on the outer margins of New Orleans, isn't merely about Hurricane Katrina. But the storm and the way it scattered the author's large family across America give this book its grease and gravitas.

[The New York Times]

6. 'Normal People' — Sally Rooney

At 28, Rooney (Conversations With Friends) isn't too far removed from her own protagonists; maybe that's why she writes with such veil-piercing clarity about the endlessly messy journey of growing up and into oneself. But her youth wouldn't mean much without all the wisdom contained in People's cool, sparsely worded prose — every new paragraph illuminating something essential, universal, and true.

[Entertainment Weekly]

5. 'Trick Mirror' — Jia Tolentino

It is a truth fairly universally acknowledged that Jia Tolentino, currently a New Yorker staff writer, is the best young reported essayist of her generation, much to the envy of all the other essayists in her generation. Her debut collection from Random House does little to disprove the argument.

[Thrillist]

4. 'On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous' — Ocean Vuong

Written in the form of a letter by a son to his illiterate mother who works in a nail salon, Vuong's poetic novel explores the heavy price to be paid for dreaming of a better life.

[NPR]

3. 'Say Nothing' — Patrick Radden Keefe

Keefe's narrative account of the Troubles is an architectural feat, expertly constructed out of complex and contentious material, arranged and balanced just so. His sensitive and judicious book raises some unsettling, and perhaps unanswerable, questions. Does moving forward from an anguished past require some sort of revisitation and reckoning? Or are certain memories so perilous that they're better left buried and ignored?

[The New York Times]

2. 'Trust Exercise' — Susan Choi

This wily novel about a group of students at a performing arts high school begins as your basic literary coming-of-age story of love gone wrong, full of overwrought adolescent sex and angst. Is it—just a little bit—bad? Yes! Intentionally so. Suddenly another narrator busts in, determined to take over the book and tell what really happened and, while she's at it, engineer an elaborate revenge on all those who have wronged her. And yet she's not telling the full truth either.

[Slate]

1. 'Nickel Boys' — Colson Whitehead

Whitehead's rich prose leaves behind the magical realism elements of The Underground Railroad, which won a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award—and instead conjures the brutally realistic hopes, shattered dreams and resilience of his characters. He renders a terrifying world in disarming terms, lovingly guiding his reader to recognize the lasting impact of a cruel era.

[TIME]

Honorable Mentions

11. 'Lost Children Archive' — Valeria Luiselli [Buy]

12. 'The Testaments' — Margaret Atwood [Buy]

13. 'Black Leopard, Red Wolf' — Marlon James [Buy]

14. 'Ducks, Newburyport' — Lucy Ellmann [Buy]

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).