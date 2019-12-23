Can I Ask My Kids' Jewish Friends To Pretend To Believe In Santa, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Can I Ask My Jewish Neighbors To Get Their Kids To Pretend To Believe In Santa In Front Of My Kids?

Our kids (4 and 6) have gotten really close to our new neighbor's kids, who are 5-year-old twins. The family is Jewish, and we are big Santa people at my house. Obviously they are not! None of them have said anything about Santa not being real (I think their parents are careful about that), but would it be incredibly rude to ask their parents to tell their kids to play along a bit? I just don't want our kids to say "What did Santa bring you?" and to hear "Nothing"; I think it would be confusing and upsetting for them. But I don't want to be rude or insensitive.

[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe vehemently urges the letter writer not to say anything. "No. No. No. Absolutely not. Do. Not. Do. This," she writes. "It would be extremely rude, also anti-Semitic." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Charging My 12-Year-Old Daughter Rent Now That She's Earning Babysitting Money?

I live with my wife and my daughter (12F). My daughter recently started babysitting for friends and family. It's her first job of any kind and she makes $5/hour. I thought it would be a good exercise to teach her about taxes and fiscal responsibility if I charged her $1 for every $5 she earns. I pay for everything for her — her education, food, clothes, extracurricular activities, etc. This isn't about her paying me back though, it's just to teach her a general life lesson… I said that the $1 for every $5 is her "rent" that she will pay to me at the end of each week. Well the end of the week came, and she broke down crying as I tried to take $12 from her (she babysat for 12 hours that week). I felt bad, but also wanted to stick to the decision I made and am hopeful that she will ultimately take something away from the experience. She refused to give me the "rent" so I went into her room and took it from her piggy bank. I explained how the IRS does the same thing in real life but isn't so nice about it, and that this is a learning experience. She broke down into hysterics and my wife started crying as well. My wife has since calmed down since I helped to comfort her, but my daughter will not talk to me. I am starting to question my tactic, but also think it will instill bad habits if I reward her crying when I am trying to teach a lesson. AITA for charging my daughter $12 in rent?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit heartily concur that the letter writer is the asshole. "[M]ake her put a portion of it into her own savings if you want to teach her responsibility," writes one of the nicer ones. "I fail to see how a lesson is even being learned here." Read the rest of their answers (and some dismaying updates from the letter writer).

How Can I Get My Mother-In-Law To Stop Giving My Children Non-Beach-Themed Christmas Ornaments?

I have had an exclusively beach-themed Christmas tree for about 15 years because it matches my home's decor and, quite frankly, I'm a bit obsessed with all things seaside. All my ornaments are sentimental, from trips and the times I've lived by the ocean. I had children a few years ago (who are ocean-themed-named), and my mother-in-law wanted to start getting them ornaments. To my horror, last year she got each of them several forest critter ornaments and aggressively asked why they weren't on the tree. When I capitulated and put them in not-visible areas, she got upset and moved them up front. She is generally domineering toward me, and this is just one more bizarre outlet for her. My husband doesn't want to get in the middle (he doesn't care about Christmas anyway), and I have floated a small tabletop tree idea for the girls, but he's not wild about that either. I am really thinking about the long-term—these ornaments could pile up and take over my theme, which would make me sad. I take a lot of joy from my mermen, octopuses, flamingos, etc. Am I being unreasonable, or should I make a stand?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg urges the letter writer to pick their battles. "Figure out the important things you need to change, talk to your husband about helping you maintain a polite, relatively friction-free relationship with his family, and let this one go," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Convince My Mother That I'm Not Obligated To Go To Every Event She Invites Me To?

My mother gave me a calendar filled with dozens of preplanned family events throughout the year. I didn't notice that at first, said it was great and I loved it. Later I noticed there are several events every month, ranging from a week at the shore to game night twice a month. Every holiday, birthday or anniversary is preplanned. I'm 30, and she's never done this before. It could be a reaction to my father dying two years ago and my getting married last year. She said she wants to be sure she gets her "fair share" of our time. She even expects us to spend our anniversary dinner at her house since "it's in the calendar." We have naturally missed a few of these events. This is not going over well because she keeps insisting we accepted her "invitations." Yesterday I got a several paragraph text from her saying we "agreed" to those events by accepting the calendar, and we are letting her down. There are four this month alone, including my birthday and a 20-person brunch at her house... I'm her only child, and I want to make her happy but this is too much. Isn't it?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax agrees that the letter writer's mother's expectations are too much, and describes them as "emotional blackmail." "As soon as you know, tell her which events you will and will not make," she writes. "Attend or skip accordingly. Do not explain." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Keep Spending Time Alone With My Sister-In-Law, Whom I've Always Had A Crush On?

I've been in my wife's family for over 10 years and have always had a "crush" on my sister-in-law. She has always been there in tough times to help me out whenever I ran into a bump in the road with her sister (my wife). Fast-forward and now my wife's sister is separated and we have had a couple outings out together and I completely enjoyed myself. My sister-in-law's company was what I imagined the whole time. Now I feel guilty that I enjoy spending time with her. Please help!

[Tribune Content Agency]

"So — to recap — you are contemplating, planning, hankering, intending — to cheat on your wife. With her sister," replies Amy Dickinson. "This will not end well." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It 'Excellent' To Arrive At A Party 15 Minutes Early?

Is it ever correct to arrive at a party early? I have always been told NO. However, someone recently said that to arrive 15 minutes early was "Excellent," as compared to being on time, which was "Acceptable."

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin try to dissuade the letter writer from showing up early. "Have you ever given a party?" they ask. "It is 15 minutes before the appointed hour: just enough time to check the oven, open the wine and find your shoes." Read the rest of their answer.

