Should I Invite 20 Of My Online Dating Matches To A Meet-And-Greet, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.





Should I Invite 20 Of My Online Dating Matches To A Meet-And-Greet?

A bit about me, I am in my 30s, female, single, and looking for something serious. I've done online dating off and on over the past ten years. I've had some great experiences, and some not so great... who am I kidding? I've had some nightmares. I'm tired of investing a lot of time getting to know someone through online messaging and then it goes nowhere. Or spending hours getting ready for a date -- after the requisite getting to know you through online messaging -- only to find out mid-date that he’s already in a 15-year relationship and thought I'd be cool with non-monogamy… So... I had this idea: I'd send a message to all my prospective matches (guys who I matched with but hadn’t had a conversation with yet) and tell them that I'd like to save us both the time and effort and so I am hosting a meet-and-greet session. I plan to be at a certain coffee spot on a certain date/time and they are welcome to stop by and meet me, but this invite will be sent to about twenty other people, so they go in knowing other guys may be there. I figure a handful will actually show, so it's a useful way to meet a few guys and also weed out others… Is this idea crazy? Am I going to attract the wrong type of guy? Or no guys? Or all the guys? Should I just play the dating game as it's been established and hope for the best?

[The Stranger]

Dan Savage predicts that few men will be interested in this proposition. "I mean, would you wanna wait in a line of twenty women for five minutes alone with a man who didn't think -- based on your profile -- that you were worth a quick DM exchange and a short solo coffee date?" he asks. "Do you not see the implicit insult built into the ask?"





How Can I Get My Coworkers To Stop Making Orgasm Sounds At The Office?

My office prides itself on our fun, casual culture and how we are all a "family." I'm not a fan of this, but I've been working there for almost three years and it's been okay, if slightly annoying at times, until now. Two and a half months ago at an after-work happy hour event, a bunch of us were discussing movies when the conversation turned to When Harry Met Sally and from there to the scene where Meg Ryan simulates an orgasm. Some female employees -- including multiple managers and people from several departments -- then decided to have a contest to see who could fake it the best. I did not participate in either the contest or the judging and was a bit uncomfortable, but it also was pretty funny and after work hours, so I didn't really worry about it too much. If it had just been the one time, I would still have that attitude, but the department that works next to mine has decided to make this a regular event. I don't think it's a contest anymore and not everyone in the department participates, but "Fake it Friday" happens every week. This would be bad enough on its own, but to make it worse, I work in customer support and the noises are loud enough that I worry customers can hear them on the other end of the phone. Our headsets are very sensitive, and I know customers can often hear the sounds of people talking, though never clearly enough to know what they're saying... Our HR is generally not very effective (because we're "all family"), and I tend to think that HR is usually not the answer anyway, but I don't really know where to go from here. I'm not going to ask if this is normal or appropriate, because I refuse to believe that it is, but is there anything I can do?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to start by directly telling their coworkers to cut it out. "Your colleagues are creating a highly sexualized environment, which is undoubtedly (a) not welcomed by everyone there and (b) making at least some people uncomfortable/grossed out/infuriated," she writes.





Can I Take The Box Of Cash My Dad Buried In The Yard Without Telling My Mom Or Brother?

Years ago, my father told me a secret. Being a sort of traditional guy, he wanted a cash backup in case of a financial apocalypse. He never told my brother about the stash. He had his reasons, but it's a long story. It's, perhaps stereotypically, buried near the house in a lockbox. I know where it is and what's in it. Now my father is dead, and my mother is aging, and my brother and I are planning what to do after she's gone. Her will says to split all her property 50/50 between us. My brother is doing better than me financially. He and his wife both have lucrative jobs. While I make good money, my wife definitely doesn't, and we live in a city that eats a lot of our income. My brother is in a cheaper area. One could argue he's made better decisions, but the bottom line is that I need that money more than he does. I feel a bit guilty, but can I just take the box before the will is settled out? This box would change my entire life.

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg urges the letter writer not to take the cash without telling anyone. "It is possible that stealing the money from your aging mother (and it is stealing -- if you have to get something by secretly digging it up and never telling a soul where you found it, you can be confident you have stolen it) is not the best use of this money," he writes.





How Dare My Granddaughter Give My Ex's Girlfriend A Corsage?

I’ve been divorced for a long time. My ex-husband, “Joe,” is living with “Sue.” She is the one who broke us up. I don’t care about that part anymore; she can have him. I’m upset because my granddaughter got married recently, and they gave Sue a corsage, too. When I saw them give it to her, I said to myself, “What the heck?” My other daughter was with me and she said, “Get over it, Ma.” I was hurt but said nothing. After the wedding, when they were taking pictures, they said, “Let’s have the grandparents.” Sue walked up with my ex. Again, I said nothing. My ex is not married to Sue, even though they have been together for a long time, which is why my other daughter said she got the flowers. Does sleeping with Grandpa make you Grandma? These are my granddaughters. I birthed their mothers. I gave up my weekends to babysit the granddaughters. I picked them up from day care and took them to my house until someone could pick them up. I was always there. Do I have to share my title of Grandma with Grandpa’s girlfriend?

[Creators]

Annie Lane encourages the letter writer to be the bigger person. "Love is not a finite resource," she writes. "That your granddaughters show love to Sue does not mean they care any less for you."





Is It Okay To Put My Daughter's Report Cards On The Fridge But Not My Son's?

My 11-year-old daughter does very, very well at school, and we invariably have A+ grade reports and assignments magneted to the family fridge. Our 8-year-old son is lazier, and tends to coast a bit. When he brings home B and B+ assignments, and we don't put them on the fridge, his feelings are clearly a little hurt, but we honestly just want to encourage him to apply himself a little harder.

[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe directs the letter writer to put their son's work on the fridge. "Get him a tutor, talk to his teachers, deal with his 'bad' grades however you wish, but do not turn your fridge into the Battle of Agincourt in hopes it'll shame him into applying himself," she writes.





How Can I Get Men Of All Ages To Stop Adjusting Their Crotches All The Time?

As a woman, I am infuriated by men of all ages who have to adjust their crotches all the time. Is there any way we can tell these men that what they’re doing is vulgar and embarrassing, and it’s rude to do this in public? I’m almost tempted to caress my breasts with both hands and push upward. But I guess that would be worse. Any ideas?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren explains that it's uncomfortable when men's genitalia gets pinched in their clothes. "It's only natural that they reflexively try to remedy the situation," she writes. "Because it bothers you so much, try looking elsewhere."


