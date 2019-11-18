Should I Stay With A Man Who Expected Me To Clean After Coming Home From Two Weeks In The Hospital, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



Should I Stay With Someone Who Thought I Would Want To Clean The House After Spending Two Weeks In The Hospital?

I love my fiance and until recently thought we had a wonderful partnership. We've lived together for eight years and he makes more money and works longer hours, so I do almost all the housework. He's not only kind and thoughtful but always seemed appreciative of the work I do around the house. Recently I was hospitalized for two weeks. When I came home I found he had never once walked our dog — just let the poor thing out into our tiny yard, and he didn't clean up. The house was an absolute wreck, he didn't cook or clean anything, left pizza boxes stacked on the counter, and dirty laundry piled on the laundry room floor. I was still recovering and that was kind of a nightmare to come home to. I asked him why he didn't do anything, and he said he's no good at that stuff and knew I'd want to do it "the right way" when I got back. We moved in together right out of college so he's never taken care of a place by himself. I asked him if he wanted to learn, but he said he doesn't see a real problem with the shape the house was in. Would you consider this a big enough issue to delay our summer wedding?

How Can We Make Our Niece Comply With Our Idiosyncratic Etiquette Rules When She Takes Us Out For Dinner?

Our 21-year-old niece is a delight in every way but one: She does not know how to behave properly when being served in a restaurant. She visited us for the weekend and kindly (and proudly) took us out to dinner at one of the nicest restaurants in town… When our server came to take our drink order, our niece was unprepared as she was focusing instead on picking an appetizer. My husband and I ordered our drinks, hoping she would follow our lead. But when the server turned to her, she ordered her appetizer and said she hadn't yet decided on a drink, and that when he returned with our drinks, she'd let him know what she wanted… Later, when our table ran out of bread, she abruptly raised her hand as if in a third-grade classroom and waved it around until another server came over to find out what she wanted. Faux pas number three occurred with the arrival of the check, when she examined it not discreetly, as etiquette demands, but at eye level and arm's length for what felt like an eternity. Is it possible (or even advisable) to discuss this with our niece after the fact?

Why Can't My Gay Son Just Look Past My Virulent Homophobia?

It seems impossible for me to mend my relationship with my son. He is 38, and I am 68. Back when he was 22, he came out of the closet and told us he was gay. It took me nearly two years to accept that, and two years of hardly talking. Finally, I accepted it — with a few years of counseling. My son and I got along for a while. But a few years ago, Ohio passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage. To me that was a big no-no, because men don't marry men. I let him know, big-time, that I was against it. But he found someone to officiate the marriage and marry him and his partner. He even got the marriage license. But he didn't get married through a traditional church. I told him I would never accept it, and that I hoped his marriage fails. Of course, he didn't like that at all. Even after my counseling and apologizing, and being sorry for my beliefs, still I cannot change how I feel; nor will he change his beliefs. I want him to put this one thought aside and agree to disagree. For two years, he and his husband have wanted nothing to do with me at all! He still talks to his mom and his brother, but only because they want no animosity between them.

Do I Have Recourse After Getting Fired After A Director At My Company Found Out I'm In A 12-Step Program?

I am a divorced woman in my mid-40s. For the past eight years, I have been attending a local 12-step program for sex addiction… A few weeks ago, a new person came to our meeting—a senior director at my company (several levels above me and not in my direct line of reporting, but it's not a huge organization, so everyone is at least a bit familiar with each other). I didn't worry about it because of the 12-step program's tenets surrounding anonymity. However, about a week later I was fired because I was told that the organization "had come into reliable information that raised grave concerns about [my] character and conduct." During my meeting with HR that led to my firing, I was told that the issue concerned behavior outside of work that was serious enough to require this outcome but that, no, there were no issues with my actual work performance or behavior at the office, which have both been exemplary. I'm writing because I am not certain if I should violate the 12-step organization's anonymity policies to report what I think happened. It would go against all the tenets of participation in the recovery program, but, well, I need my job and didn't deserve to be fired... Any insights would be appreciated.

How Can I Convince My Son's Kindergarten Teacher To Allow The Kids To Sing 'Old Town Road' Constantly?

My 5-year-old son is in kindergarten, and things are going very well overall. We like the teacher a lot, but I have a problem with one of her classroom policies, and I'm not sure how best to address it with her. My son enjoys singing and humming. He almost always sings or hums as he goes about his day. The rule in the classroom is that singing and humming are not allowed during instructional or work times, but they are allowed during both indoor and outdoor free play. That is all very reasonable, and my son is adjusting well to this rule. The problem is that my son and several of his classmates LOVE the song "Old Town Road." At home, he sings it all day long. At school, the teacher prohibits the number of times they can sing this particular song. They are only allowed to sing it three times per play period, and the only reason she prohibits them from singing it more is that she hates the song. To me, that seems irrelevant. This is the song that brings the kids joy, the song does not violate any other rules (language, etc.), and he is only singing it during the times when singing is allowed. I don't see why his singing should be curtailed by her musical taste. I absolutely understand that a kid singing a song you hate 100 times in a row is annoying (I don't like the song either), but that is the nature of kids. Our job as parents and teachers is to put our personal feelings aside and do what is best for the child. How should I approach her about this?

Is It Disrespectful That I Celebrate Hanukkah With My Daughter Even Though We're Not Jewish?

I have a preteen daughter, and for the last couple of years we have read Hanukkah books and lit the menorah, always saying the prayers. We are not Jewish, but I want her to be tolerant of all religions and cultures. Is this disrespectful to the Jewish community?

