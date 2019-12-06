Behind The Walls Of Brazil's Secretive Gated Communities, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

These items were all seized from migrants and asylum seekers trekking through the desert in an attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Deemed potentially lethal or nonessential by border officials, the medications were thrown away, along with other personal belongings, during the first stages of processing at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in southern Arizona.

Photographer Peter Bogaczewicz captures the past and present of the oil-rich kingdom as it undergoes dramatic transformation.

While living in Berlin in 2007, Brazilian artist Alice Miceli took long train rides—18 hours or more—to Belarus, then another leg, by car or train, to Chernobyl. She made this journey more than 20 times. With permission to be in Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone before tours were available, she photographed the site using a regular camera, but also documented the area — and the legacy of the 1986 nuclear disaster there — in a different, more extraordinary way.

The photographer's collaboration with illustrator Tallulah Fontaine and stylist Yeon You is a fictional story about two sisters in late-80s California, and the love, tension and grief that they share



The photographs were taken in Namibia, but the book is really more of a work about the photographer's inner life. "Omatandangole" is made up of high-contrast black and white images, interspersed with a few color images. And rather than being a purely descriptive record of what the country looks like, they are rich with symbolism, a testament to the photographer's mind-set while working on the project.

Photographer Giovana Schluter grew up uneasy in one of Brazil's many private neighbourhoods - artificial worlds built for the middle classes. So years later, she returned to a manufactured enclave just like the one of her youth, hoping to get to the heart of their emptiness.

London-based photographer Matt Ritson traveled with his brother Will through the western United States of California and Nevada, documenting on 35mm film their experience on the road. Beyond the arid landscapes and remote country towns, a sense of isolation led Ritson on an odyssey of personal growth; it was a valuable lesson in stillness amidst the noise of America's shifting socio-political environment.

