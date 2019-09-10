Just The Good Stuff From Apple&#8217;s iPhone Event
It’s that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting cooler, the lattes are getting pumpkin spicier and the iPhones are getting newer. Apple will be announcing the new iPhone 11 at its annual iPhone event, starting at 11 am PDT/1 pm EDT. We’ll be collecting all the highlights right here for you.


How To Watch

You can watch the event on Apple’s website or on YouTube (and no, you don’t need to have Safari to watch it these days).


What To Expect

The Verge has a good rundown of expectations, but most importantly (and the reason you clicked on this blog): The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11R). The Apple Watch Series 5 is also expected, and we’re sure to get more surprises once Tim Cook takes the stage.


Live Updates

We’ll be updating this post live once the event starts — refresh your page for the latest.

