THIS BIT IS MY BIT, THIS BIT IS YOUR BIT

· Updated:

Are you a geography buff that appreciates the visual aesthetics of the 90s-era Super Nintendo? Digital artist PixelDanc3r put together this rad, animated 16-bit map of the United States — which appears to be done as an approximate facsimile of the overworld map from Super Mario World, complete with the skyscrapers of New York City, the bright casino lights of Las Vegas and many other unique landmarks in pixel form. Check out more of their pixel maps at DeviantArt. See the full-sized GIF here.

[Via BoingBoing]

Digg
Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

SHE PERFORMED ALL NIGHT

2 diggs thewalrus.ca
At fifty-one, Dion is wrapping up her Vegas residency with a world tour, an album, and two movies in the works. Why has it taken forty years for the world's most talented singer to finally become cool?
THE LIVING SOUL IN THE MACHINE

2 diggs logicmag.io
An unusual cafe recently opened in central Tokyo. White plastic robots took orders from customers and brought them coffee. They glided slowly from table to table and spoke in a human voice. Those voices belonged to actual humans, because actual humans were operating the robots remotely.