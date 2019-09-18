Are you a geography buff that appreciates the visual aesthetics of the 90s-era Super Nintendo? Digital artist PixelDanc3r put together this rad, animated 16-bit map of the United States — which appears to be done as an approximate facsimile of the overworld map from Super Mario World, complete with the skyscrapers of New York City, the bright casino lights of Las Vegas and many other unique landmarks in pixel form. Check out more of their pixel maps at DeviantArt. See the full-sized GIF here.

[Via BoingBoing]