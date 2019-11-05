ABC News anchor Amy Robach was caught on camera — in what she calls a "moment of frustration" — lamenting that the network killed her story about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

The video clip was released Tuesday morning by conservative activist group Project Veritas, who say the clip was leaked by an "ABC insider."

"I've had this story for three years. I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts," Robach explains in the leaked video. "We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, 'Who's Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.' Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid that we wouldn't be able to interview Kate and Will. That also quashed the story…It was unbelievable what we had. [Bill] Clinton — we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it's all coming out and it's like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I'm so pissed right now. Every day I get more and more pissed…What we had was unreal."



It should be noted that prior to this clip coming to light, NPR media reporter David Folkenflik reported back in August on how ABC News failed in its reporting on Epstein:

In 2015, the ABC News team of Amy Robach and Jim Hill secured an interview with Giuffre. In a sequence of events confirmed by the network, producers paid for Giuffre and her family to fly from Colorado, where they lived, to New York City and put them up at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Central Park South. Robach and her news crew interviewed Giuffre on tape for more than an hour about Epstein and his entourage. "At the time, in 2015, Epstein was walking around a free man, comparing his criminal behavior to stealing a bagel," Giuffre writes in an email to NPR. "I really wanted a spotlight shone on him and the others who acted with him and enabled his vile and shameless conduct against young girls and young women." "I viewed the ABC interview as a potential game-changer," she writes. "Appearing on ABC with its wide viewership would have been the first time for me to speak out against the government for basically looking the other way and to describe the anger and betrayal victims felt."Examining The Media Coverage Involving Jeffrey Epstein The story never aired. And Giuffre has said she was never directly told why.

Other reporters familiar with how Project Veritas has previously blown out of proportion or deceptively edited other videos said that while this was the real deal, it was old news.

Robach told The Hollywood Reporter that her comments were never meant to be aired.

"As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn't air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC's editorial standards about her allegations. My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein's private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting."



